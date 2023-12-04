NICE Actimize Cloud-Based SURVEIL-X Secures 2023 RegTech Insight USA Award for "Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution”

NICE Actimize, (Nasdaq: NICE) was named a category winner in A-Team Group's 2023 RegTech Insight USA awards for "Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution.” Initially shortlisted by a panel of judges, NICE Actimize and its cloud-based SURVEIL-X Communication Surveillance solution was the recipient of the most online votes in its category derived from reader/online nominations from within the RegTech Insight community and verified by A-Team Group editors and its independent RegTech advisory board.

These annual awards recognize leading providers of RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry within North America.

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Communication Surveillance solution offers comprehensive coverage for all communication modalities (e-mail, chat, video, and voice), asset classes, and languages in a single cloud-ready solution. SURVEIL-X Communication Surveillance includes such advanced features as natural language understanding (NLU), built-in transcription, contextual querying, integrated case management, and interactive dashboards, along with proven risk detection models that weed out false positives, bolster efficiency, drive down costs and reduce regulatory risk.

"As regulatory fines exceed $2 billion in 2023, and are expected to increase, NICE Actimize communication surveillance solutions provide comprehensive coverage, key during this critical period of increased enforcement actions,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, Vertical Markets, NICE. "We thank the judges and voters for the RegTech Insight USA Awards for recognizing the innovation in our communications surveillance solution.”

"Congratulations to NICE Actimize for winning the Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution award in this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023. These awards celebrate the most innovative providers among the A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight community, and which demonstrate exceptional technology leadership in building solutions that solve today’s unique regulatory challenges,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group.

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Communication Surveillance solution monitors 100% of regulated employee communications, across all voice and electronic communication channels – turrets, desktop phones, mobile, email, instant messaging, chat, texts, social media, unified communications, and even document attachments.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

