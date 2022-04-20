NICE Actimize Cloud-Based SURVEIL-X Wins Market Surveillance Category in WATERS 2022 Sell-Side Technology Awards

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, has been chosen as the winner in the Market Surveillance category in the prestigious WATERS Sell-Side Magazine 2022 Technology Awards competition, determined by a judged voting process led by the publication’s editorial team. NICE Actimize was specifically honored for its SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance, the industry’s leading AI-powered true holistic surveillance solutions suite.

"In a highly competitive category, NICE Actimize was once again recognized by our judging panel as the leading provider of market surveillance solutions for the past year,” said Victor Anderson, global content director, WatersTechnology. "The innovation presented by NICE Actimize, and its SURVEIL-X suite addresses a broad range of functionality that is critical to the sell-side, contributes to reduced risk and meets their regulatory mandates. Congratulations to NICE Actimize on this prestigious recognition.”

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance suite, which analyzes and correlates all trade-related data, includes over 150 out-of-the-box models, covers 25 asset classes, and monitors 12 communication types. Taking trade surveillance to a new level, SURVEIL-X provides surveillance coverage for regulatory needs across demanding global requirements.

"We continue to make significant investments across our entire compliance and surveillance portfolio,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. "As we work to fight misconduct, meet ever-changing regulatory requirements and reduce risk to financial services organizations, our customers can expect continued advancements.”

About the Sell-Side Technology Awards

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the Sell-Side Technology Awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology developed and managed by WatersTechnology’s senior journalists, headed by Victor Anderson, global content director of WatersTechnology.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Wooten, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the "Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe,” "expect,” "seek,” "may,” "will,” "intend,” "should,” "project,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

