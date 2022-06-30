NICE Actimize Positioned as Category Leader in the Inaugural Chartis Research Communications Monitoring Solutions 2022 Market and Vendor Landscape Report

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, has been positioned as a Category Leader in the inaugural Chartis Research Communications Monitoring Solutions 2022 Market and Vendor Landscape Report. Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

NICE Actimize was positioned as the highest-ranking vendor in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Communications Monitoring Solutions, 2022, across the Market Potential axis, which measures client growth, market and growth strategy, business model, and financials. NICE Actimize also scored among the report’s highest best-in-class rating scores in audio and voice analytics capabilities as well as in detection analytics. NICE Actimize was also noted as offering advanced capabilities in data transformation, NPL and document analysis and search capacity.

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Communication solution provides comprehensive surveillance coverage for all communication modalities (email, chat, video, and voice), asset classes and languages, in a single cloud-ready solution. SURVEIL-X Communication includes advanced features like natural language understanding (NLU), built-in transcription, contextual querying, integrated case management and interactive dashboards, along with proven risk detection models which weed out false positives, bolster efficiency, drive down costs and reduce regulatory risk.

"NICE Actimize has continued to expand upon its market-leading position, resulting in its Category Leader position in the Communications Monitoring quadrant. The Actimize solution demonstrates comprehensive coverage of the communications landscape including text and voice, with differentiators including multi-language transcription engines, strong analytical capabilities, and flexible integrations with third parties and trade surveillance. In addition, it has built on its infrastructure and deployment capabilities with its cloud offering,” said Philip Mackenzie, Research Principle, Chartis Research.

"As we continue to innovate within our holistic communication surveillance solutions with advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and agile cloud delivery options, we will work closely with our customers to optimize operations, lower costs and meet the requirements of the changing regulatory landscape,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE.

