NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader for Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Receiving Highest Scores Possible in 19 Criteria

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Anti-Money Laundering solutions by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm. The analyst firm included NICE Actimize among the most significant vendors in the market, in its recent report titled, "The Forrester Wave™: Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) Solutions, Q3 2022”. To download a complimentary copy of the "The Forrester Wave™: Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) Solutions, Q3 2022” report, please click here.

NICE Actimize received the highest possible scores in a total of 17 criteria within the Current Offering and Strategy categories. In the Current Offering category, NICE Actimize’s current Anti-Money Laundering solutions offering received Forrester’s highest score possible in nine measured criteria including users and roles, watch list management and screening criteria (sources, mechanics), governance AI-based machine learning and scoring, supervised AI-based machine learning and scoring, and investigations (queue definitions and routing, case management and scale).

NICE Actimize also received Forrester’s highest score possible for eight criteria within the Strategy category, including execution roadmap, market approach, enhancements (KYC/CDD and FRAML- Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering plans), partner ecosystem, and in three supporting services criteria (addressing developers, support engineers and professional services.) Last, NICE Actimize received the highest possible scores in two additional criteria within the Market Presence category, including AML revenue and number of AML installations.

"NICE Actimize places an understanding of the customer and their associated risk at the heart of its investments in providing industry-leading anti-money laundering solutions,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "NICE Actimize’s entity-centric AML solutions, infused with AI and machine learning, not only optimize efficiency and accuracy but also provide full regulatory compliance coverage and auditability.”

In NICE Actimize’s vendor profile, the Forrester report cited, "In its current AML offering, the vendor offers a strong management of users and roles (including a powerful, purpose-built way to define multitenancy), robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) governance, and plentiful out-of-the-box supervised machine learning models. Case management for analysts/investigators is highly customizable.”

The Forrester report also said, "NICE Actimize’s strategy demonstrated a better-than-average execution roadmap and market approach. The vendor offers significant AML developer, technical support, and professional services – an advantage in complex deployments. The vendor’s partners also have a convincing implementation track record.”

