NICE Actimize Xceed AI Cloud Platform Chosen by American State Bank to Manage AML and Fraud Risk Management

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today confirmed that American State Bank, a Texas-based financial institution, has selected NICE Actimize Xceed, an all-in-one AI fraud and anti-money laundering platform, to drive the financial institution’s restructured financial crime strategy. Powered by the cloud and always-on AI, NICE Actimize’s Xceed provides best-in-class AML, fraud and case management in a single risk platform.

From real-time onboarding through transaction monitoring, American State Bank will leverage the full Xceed FRAML (Omnichannel Fraud and AML) solution. Xceed FRAML includes the Xceed AML Evidence Lake™ for AML, a modern anti-money laundering solution and Xceed AI & Behavioral Analytics Omnichannel Fraud Prevention.

With best-in-class case management, the NICE Actimize Xceed platform leverages AI and data intelligence at the intersection of fraud and AML to automatically discover relationships and linkages, expediting alert and case investigations. Xceed also provides out-of-the-box AML and fraud models and data connectors tailored for mid-market organizations such as credit unions and regional banks.

"Our rapidly expanding financial institution had outgrown its anti-money laundering and fraud-fighting systems," said Amy Frederickson, SVP of Compliance, American State Bank. "As we evaluated numerous financial crime solutions and platforms, we were impressed by the coverage and ease of use within NICE Actimize’s Xceed and its advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics.”

"By providing a single platform leveraging AI, data intelligence and behavioral analytics, NICE Actimize Xceed provides mid-sized financial institutions with superior financial crime and compliance risk management,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "We look forward to supporting American State Bank’s new financial crime management platform and its future growth in the market.”

About American State Bank

American State Bank's full range of services includes personal and commercial banking loans and deposits, mortgage financing, interest-bearing and savings accounts, debit cards, online banking, bank by mail, telephone banking, and cash management services. American State has six locations in the Tyler area (Smith County) and seven locations in Deep East Texas (Shelby, Angelina, & Tyler Counties).

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

