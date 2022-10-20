NICE Announces the Market’s First Consumer Intent-Driven CX Capability with Enlighten Journey Orchestration

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced its industry breakthrough as the first to orchestrate synchronous and asynchronous interactions at scale, with Enlighten Journey Orchestration. Enlighten Journey Orchestration achieves a new level of understanding consumer needs events with real-time Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and application of Enlighten AI Intent Classification models built on decades of data. Additionally, Enlighten Journey Orchestration executes real-time responses engaging self-service, proactive, knowledge or agent engagements based on the actions and outcomes of an organization’s most successful interactions.

With this advancement, organizations use Enlighten AI’s pre-built models to unlock the huge value from their historical interaction data. Enlighten Journey Orchestration automatically determines all the ways that consumers express themselves both digitally and with voice to understand deep levels of consumer intent. Enlighten Journey Orchestration identifies the optimal execution paths by identifying those historical interactions that generate the high sentiment values/results with the shortest effort.

Enlighten Journey Orchestration uses this unlocked value in its self-service capabilities to understand intent to a new level of accuracy and to engage the perfect tools both agent and agentless that achieve an optimal outcome all in real-time.

NICE is an industry-recognized Artificial Intelligence leader offering best-in-class technology that combines the largest CX data set with its broad CX Domain experience. NICE is not only using Enlighten AI to present insights such as consumer sentiment, agent behaviors, or predictions such as a consumer’s likelihood to churn or buy. With this breakthrough, NICE is using Enlighten AI at the heart of its CXone Platform to complete decisions in real-time to understand intent and orchestrate successful journeys.

"We have continued our journey to move AI to the mainstream in CX with the goal of helping the industry achieve digital fluency,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, "With the exciting advancements in Enlighten Journey Orchestration, front-end applications are not just smarter and with more interesting insights, customers can now accelerate their digital and self-service transformations with embedded technology at the heart of the journey.”

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform and elevate every customer interaction. www.nice.com

