Nice Systems Aktie
WKN: 905394 / ISIN: US6536561086
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04.11.2026 12:04:09
NiCE Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; To Cut 5% Workforce - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, NiCE Ltd. (NICE) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while reiterating annual adjusted revenue outlook.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.12 to $11.32 per share, up from the prior forecast in the range of $11.06 to $11.26 per share. Meanwhile, the company continues to expect adjusted revenues between $3.17 billion and $3.19 billion.
The company noted that the guidance includes the expectation of approximately 12 percent year-over-year growth in cloud revenue.
NiCE is streamlining its organization, reducing management layers and simplifying decision-making, while strengthening its partner-led go-to-market and delivery capabilities. As part of this effort, NiCE expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 5 percent.
NiCE expects to record pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $15 million to $20 million, primarily in the fourth quarter of 2026. These charges will be excluded from adjusted results.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, NICE is trading on the Nasdaq at $103.00, down $3.27 or 3.08 percent.
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