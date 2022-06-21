NICE Captures 2022 "Customer Experience Technology of the Year” Award from National Technology News

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the 2022 National Technology Awards, sponsored by National Technology News, named NICE Enlighten AI as its "Customer Experience Technology of the Year ” award winner. In its sixth year, the awards program is a comprehensive celebration of leading technology across a range of industries and organized by National Technology News, part of Perspective Publishing, a leading publishing and events company. The customer experience technology category rewards companies that deliver innovative solutions that make use of data and omnichannel to ensure a seamless, efficient and positive customer experience. This is NICE Enlighten’s second consecutive award win from National Technology News.

Enlighten AI injects intelligence into every step of the customer journey. Purpose-built and focused on creating smart, connected self-service and human assisted interactions for customer engagement, Enlighten AI turns customer service into a powerful competitive differentiator for all brands across multiple industries.

"NICE is thrilled to receive, for the second time, this award which acknowledges our continued commitment to our customers and helping them to deliver their own exceptional customer experiences with innovative AI technology,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group. "The role of AI in enhancing the customer experience continues to expand and serve as a genuine competitive advantage for brands today. We are honored to receive this recognition.”

NICE Enlighten AI is the leading innovation that helps brands deliver personalized, frictionless customer service and experiences at scale. Based on over 30+ years of industry experience and research, Enlighten AI analyzes every second of each customer interaction to provide deeper insights and a holistic understanding of the customer experience. Meeting customers on the channels of their choice, Enlighten AI makes the entire contact center smarter via objective and complete analysis of every interaction.

For further information on NICE Enlighten AI, please visit our website here.

About National Technology News

National Technology News (NTN) is a key brand for technology purchasers and vendors in the UK. Following the success of the inaugural National Technology Awards in 2017, and with growing demand for a dedicated high-level news-driven site, National Technology News was born. NTN has grown into a multi-channel news and events brand that offers companies direct access to the decision-makers for technology in UK businesses. National Technology News is part of Perspective Publishing, a leading publishing, and events company. Perspective also publishes FStech and Retail Systems, the leading technology titles within the financial and retail sectors within the UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005225/en/