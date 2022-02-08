NICE Commits to Corporate Citizenship and Social Responsibility in Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. NICE has promoted positive ESG practices for years and this inaugural report, which adheres to GRI Materiality Disclosure Service standards, is the first disclosure of the company’s structured ESG strategy. The report highlights key strategies and processes the company has invested in and takes NICE’s commitment to the next level by setting ESG goals for the upcoming year.

NICE is guided by a deep commitment to social contribution, environmental sustainability and good corporate citizenship. The company’s responsibility to the environment we live in and the communities we serve is based on a clear alignment between business and corporate responsibility strategies. Whether through delivering sustainable, cloud-based environmentally friendly products to the marketplace or its employees’ amazing volunteer work with local communities, NICE is known for its responsible business conduct and corporate citizenship. As highlighted in the report, the company is proud to present ways in which it supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of gender equality, decent work and economic growth, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and peace, justice and strong Institutions.

Among the report’s key highlights is NICE’s impact through technology, exemplified by a dedication to contribute towards a better society through user-friendly products that prevent financial crime and improve public safety as well as boost worker well-being, increase personal accessibility and enable work for people with disabilities.

Additional highlights of NICE’s ESG performance include alignment with ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 certified policies and procedures, demonstrating dedication to environmentally friendly programs and data protection, and the Code:Coda social project, where 193 young girls are mentored weekly in coding and technology by leading NICE female engineers. NICE's approach to corporate governance, constituting a structured ethics program that combines policies such as the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and Anti Bribery and Corruption Program, is also highlighted and showcases the company’s zero tolerance for corruption and bribery. To view the report, click here.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, "The launch of our inaugural ESG report underscores our unwavering commitment to corporate citizenship. As demonstrated throughout this report, our efforts are resolute, practical and effective. We’re proud of our focus on operating with integrity and transparency, creating a better world for our employees, customers and communities.”

