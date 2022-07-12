NICE Enlighten AI Receives 2022 "Workforce Innovation of the Year” Honor in Customer Contact Week’s Excellence Awards Competition

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Customer Contact Week Digital (CCW), has named NICE and its Enlighten AI for Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) solution as its 2022 "Workforce Innovation of the Year” award recipient. The 2022 Workforce Innovation Award recognizes vendors, individuals and teams which have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance.

CCW’s "Workforce Innovation of the Year” category awards the solution that links employee expectations to customer value and increased agent engagement. The winner is evaluated based on their ability to: address a unique challenge in workforce optimization; deliver cost savings, regardless of size and scope; increase agent productivity and reduce customer effort through tangible metrics; and support rapidly evolving needs client needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"NICE continues to release unique solutions that enable organizations to grow and retain top talent while delivering the frictionless and personalized experiences that today’s consumers expect,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group. "We are honored to be recognized for innovating in workforce engagement by leveraging AI to empower and motivate agents with guidance to deliver outstanding consumer experiences.”

NICE Enlighten AI for CSAT is a complete out-of-the box solution that scores agents’ soft-skill behaviors on every interaction — objectively and consistently — eliminating the need for manual interpretation. It provides immediate value to organizations of all sizes with purpose-built AI and machine learning technology derived from the largest syndicated interaction dataset that is deployed effortlessly 'out-of-the-box'.

A true innovation for the contact center, Enlighten AI for CSAT empowers agents to positively impact their customer satisfaction outcome, highlighting the behaviors needed for achieving their goals with real-time guidance. Supervisors spend less time hunting for information and more time leveraging the data insights to deliver personalized coaching to agents, reducing both effort and cost.

About CCW Digital

CCW Digital is the global online community and research hub of more than 150,000 customer contact members. With the mission of creating customer contact rockstars, CCW Digital provides the customer contact community with the research, analysis, and network required to optimize their customer contact operations. Representing organizations big and small from all corners of the globe, our members stay up-to-date on the latest tools, techniques, and technologies by accessing our reports, innovative research formats, and various forms of digital media that all complement our industry leading live event series.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

