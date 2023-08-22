NICE Enlighten XO Receives 2023 "Disruptive Technology of the Year” Honor in Customer Contact Week’s Excellence Awards Competition

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that Customer Contact Week Digital (CCW), has named NICE and its AI-powered Enlighten XO solution as its 2023 "Disruptive Technology of the Year” award recipient. The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. The mission of the CCW Excellence Awards is to raise the bar for the contact center profession by identifying top practices, superior thinking, creativity, and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.

Winning among a field of 15 vendor finalists, NICE Enlighten XO stands apart with its purpose-built AI for digital customer experience (CX). Leveraging its advanced conversational analysis capabilities, Enlighten XO empowers organizations to rethink their entire digital transformations with AI-driven self-service that eliminates the guesswork involved in legacy solutions. Enlighten XO uniquely harnesses the power of an extensive dataset comprising historical voice and digital interactions, enabling AI to more accurately identify and comprehend customer intents, agent tasks, and workflows across all communication channels. This knowledge allows businesses to prioritize automation opportunities and drive superior CX outcomes.

"NICE has clearly disrupted the customer interaction landscape by introducing cutting-edge digital customer experience with AI-infused chatbots and virtual agents that learn directly from the optimal interactions of top-performing human agents,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division. "NICE has directed CX innovation and the benefits of AI in a trusted, enterprise-grade manner to empower human-friendly conversations that create exceptional experiences for consumers, employees and executives.”

Recently NICE launched three new Enlighten solutions which are purpose-built for the Customer Service environment. NICE is combining the latest Generative AI technology and CXone’s vast array of CX data to revolutionize the way AI empowers organizations to better engage, predict and take actions to improve consumer experiences. NICE is the first to introduce an enterprise-grade AI for CX, based on domain-specific business cases, with humanized conversations using the highest level of security guardrails ensuring responses are aligned with brand needs and goals. Underlying Enlighten’s solutions is NICE’s CX-specific labelled data and domain-trained models derived from all types of interactions as well as CXone’s leading CX applications and workflows.

To learn how organizations are advancing digital interactions and building effective self-service, please visit our website for videos, demos, and expert articles: www.nice.com/xo.

About CCW Digital

CCW Digital is the global online community and research hub of more than 150,000 customer contact members. With the mission of creating customer contact rockstars, CCW Digital provides the customer contact community with the research, analysis, and network required to optimize their customer contact operations. Representing organizations big and small from all corners of the globe, our members stay up-to-date on the latest tools, techniques, and technologies by accessing our reports, innovative research formats, and various forms of digital media that all complement our industry leading live event series.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

