NICE Expands CXone Mpower – The Ultimate AI Hyper Platform for Customer Service Automation

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today launched the next generation of CXone Mpower. CXone Mpower adds numerous advanced services to the already market leading CXone architecture that are foundational for delivering full-scale customer service automation. These new architectural services enable seamless integration of workflows between front, mid, and back office, orchestration of AI and human agents as one, and consolidation of customer service knowledge, AI models, and integrations. CXone Mpower delivers a step change in customer service automation, transforming traditional interactions to be predictive, proactive, and automated.

60% of all businesses and 80% of large businesses plan to adopt labor-replacing automation over the next 12 months, according to a recent survey of CFOs. Additionally, nearly 88% of CFOs said their main motivation for automation is to optimize business processes. CXone Mpower goes beyond traditional automation, enabling enterprises to design, build and operate every element across every customer service journey touchpoint, delivering true end-to-end CX automation.

CXone Mpower expands the robust and open architecture of CXone and enables full orchestration of human and AI agents on a single platform. Through proactive augmentation, all CXone Mpower employees are equipped with an adaptive, proactive copilot designed to enhance all customer service workflows and boost productivity. CXone Mpower also enables rapid, automated development of sophisticated AI agents using customer service domain-specific AI capabilities.

CXone Mpower sets a new industry standard with unique new capabilities across the platform by consolidating data, knowledge, and AI models into a single intelligent hub. The platform provides robust role-based access control and advanced guardrail management. By leveraging NICE’s domain-specific AI models trained in customer service, businesses can unlock the full potential of large language models (LLMs). Businesses can inject real-time, contextual insights into every workflow and interaction for unmatched personalization.

Barry Cooper, President CX Division, NICE, said, "For C-suite leaders, the vision of fully automated customer service has been an ambitious goal—until now. By adding these foundational services to the architecture of CXone Mpower, we’re delivering something that has never been done before: an AI platform that fully integrates automation across every aspect of customer service, transforming contact centers from cost centers into true profit centers. CXone Mpower achieves operational efficiency at a scale previously unimaginable. CXone Mpower is a result of our unmatched investment in innovation and is designed to take CX to the next level.”

Read more about CXone Mpower here.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

