NICE Expands Partnership with Google, Adding CXone to the Chrome Enterprise Recommended Program

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Google and the optimization of CXone, the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, for Chrome OS. Joining Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program, CXone, NICE’s secure, scalable and rapidly deployable platform, now meets the technical bar set by Google to be considered as an optimized solution for devices across the Chrome OS ecosystem for use in contact centers.

Organizations using Chrome OS devices can now tap into CXone, the premier CX platform, and benefit from efficient work-from-anywhere capabilities to ensure extraordinary agent and customer experiences. Chrome OS users can leverage CXone’s enterprise-grade platform with its unified suite of CX applications including AI-powered conversational self-service, knowledge management, AI-powered omnichannel contact routing (ACD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Predictive Dialer, Workforce Engagement, CX Analytics, and more. Both NICE CXone and Chrome OS comprise of the efficient, flexible and scalable infrastructure necessary to power a remote workforce that can be onboarded rapidly and efficiently and serve customers across conventional and digital channels from any place and at any time.

Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, commented, "This expansion of our partnership with Google reaffirms NICE’s commitment to bringing exceptional, next-gen, digitally fluent experiences to organizations and their agents on an operating system of their choice. With CXone, organizations on Chrome have a platform that’s proven to be mission-critical in supporting millions of interactions for both trusted global brands as well as small and medium businesses. We’re proud to be an enabler for innovation that drives CX to new heights of excellence in the Chrome OS ecosystem.”

Thomas Riedl, Director of Product for Chrome OS Enterprise and Education, said, "We are dedicated to bringing the best experience for contact center agents and IT administrators to Chrome OS, and in that spirit are excited to welcome NICE CXone to our Chrome Enterprise Recommended ecosystem.”

Chrome OS is a cloud-first, easy-to-manage operating system that can secure and optimize contact centers while supporting remote agents. Additionally, the Chrome OS team recently launched the contact center solution track for the Chrome Enterprise Recommended program. Learn more about Chrome Enterprise Recommended here.

NICE CXone has been recognized as a leader by top analyst firms including Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service and Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management. Ventana Research also acknowledged NICE as the Overall Exemplary Leader in its 2022 Value Index for Agent Management as well as a leader in Contact Center in the Cloud Value Index.

