NICE inContact and Zendesk Working Together to Support Remote Contact Center Teams

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), and the leader in cloud contact center, today announced it is partnering with Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a service-first customer relationship management (CRM) company, to support contact centers responding to changing customer demands. Companies can now use NICE inContact CXone@home with the Zendesk Support Suite and the complimentary Zendesk Remote Support Bundle to help remote contact center and help desk teams keep up with increased interactions due to COVID-19.

In order to ensure the health and safety of agents, many organizations have transitioned employees to work from home. Both NICE inContact CXone@home and Zendesk Remote Support Bundle enable a fully virtual contact center for business continuity, productivity and service reliability.

CXone@home is now available free for 60 days for new customers and can be up and running in 48 hours with voice and digital channels as well as the complete suite of workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities to ensure agents are both safe and productive while working from home. Zendesk Remote Support Bundle is complimentary for organizations using Pro or Enterprise versions of Zendesk Support or Support Suite.

Benefits of CXone@home include:

Move agents to work from home and continue to seamlessly serve customers across voice and digital channels

Adjust quickly to handle customer demand and easily manage changes in demand

Restore team productivity and performance

Ensure compliance

Manage staffing and adherence to service level agreements

Maintaining strong customer relationships is key to business success, especially during times of uncertainty. Contact center agents are on the front lines interacting with customers on a daily basis, getting to know their most pressing needs and solving their core issues. Empowering agents with the right tools is essential to personalizing the experience, solving complex problems and meeting consumers’ expectations.

"Flexibility and adaptability have never been more important for businesses,” said Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE inContact. "Customer needs are changing almost daily, so it’s important that agents have access to all the relevant customer information along with the tools to support customers quickly and efficiently. Our partnership with Zendesk ensures that agents have a full view of the customer in an easy-to-use workspace.”

Also available, CXone Agent for Zendesk, which is accessible on the Zendesk Marketplace, consolidates customer context and contact center controls into a single interface for increased agent efficiency and exceptional customer experiences. The pre-built integration deploys in minutes, scales as business needs evolve, boosts agent productivity and improves personalization for superior customer experiences.

"Our partnership began earlier this year to give contact centers a complete, comprehensive view of their customers,” said David Williams, SVP & GM of Enterprise Product Strategy at Zendesk. "Together, we’re able to bring to market a timely offer that ensures that organizations can continuously provide high quality customer experiences.”

