NICE inContact Named the Market Share Leader in Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure by DMG Consulting

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE inContact has been named in DMG Consulting’s 2020-2021 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report as the market share leader based on seats. The 13th annual report from DMG, a leading independent research and consulting firm, which explores the competitive landscape, market share, projections and adoption rates, also cites expected added momentum for this market as more businesses move their contact centers to the cloud.

According to the report, the cloud contact center industry has experienced significant growth over the past 10 years and cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) adoption is expected to accelerate in 2021.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cloud has emerged as a powerful tool to ensure business continuity amid rapidly changing industry environments,” said Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting. "Leading cloud-based contact center solutions providers are enabling contact centers to take advantage of the lessons learned from 2020 and thrive in the years to come.”

Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO said "Our own research has shown a rapid acceleration of cloud adoption in the last few months. The NICE inContact CX Transformation Benchmark found that 66 percent of contact center leaders who previously did not rely on the cloud planned to make the switch as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud contact center technology, such as NICE inContact CXone, provides the foundation for the digital, omnichannel flexibility needed to achieve success.”

NICE inContact was one of nine vendors to fully meet DMG’s participation criteria to be analyzed in this edition of the Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report. Requirements for evaluation included offering a cloud-based contact center infrastructure solution or platform that handles omnichannel routing and queuing, as well as the ability to support multiple tenants on the same computing platform.

NICE inContact CXone delivers the world’s most comprehensive digital-first omnichannel offering in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. With digital-first omnichannel, CXone makes it possible for organizations of all sizes across the globe to reach more customers using voice and a vast range of digital channels such as SMS text, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, or WhatsApp – all unified on the CXone cloud customer experience platform.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXoneTM, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

