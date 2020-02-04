NICE Launches ASEAN User Group, Accelerating Knowledge Sharing

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of its ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) User Group, with more than 120 members representing 70 organizations registered. NICE User Group (NUG) ASEAN facilitates the sharing of best practices and drives the connection with experts, domain expertise and innovative technology to accelerate the pace of customer experience and digital transformations.

NUG ASEAN was formed with strong support from the regional NICE customer base and in response to an increasing market need in APAC. The region-specific NUG chapter will be led by Vigneswaran Sivalingam, Senior Director of Operations at TDCX Malaysia, with guidance from the NICE APAC management team and subject matter experts.

"With NICE being the global leader in Customer Experience solutions, this opportunity will allow members to not only learn more about the NICE range of solutions in greater depth but also contribute actively towards the evolution of these solutions with like-minded users of the community,” said Vigneswaran Sivalingam, Senior Director of Operations, TDCX Malaysia. "This is an excellent platform to network with experts and actual users of these cutting-edge solutions to cultivate CX in the region.”

Members of the NICE User Group will be able to participate in programs covering both on-site and online discussions. NUG ASEAN will be holding quarterly on-site meetings for regional networking and updates, including the sharing of customer references, resource materials and more. Group members have user privileges and access to the global NUG Resource Center, a repository of technical and training manuals, recorded webinars, articles, presentations, use cases and more, which has now been made available via a convenient mobile app for both iPhone and Android.

With ongoing access to NICE leadership, NUG ASEAN members have the opportunity to share feedback on roadmaps for NICE products and services, and ideas for further innovation. They can also assist the committee in planning the annual worldwide NICE user conference, sharing suggestions for agenda topics, speakers, events and activities.

"Our ASEAN User Group members get access to domain experts, know-how and innovative technologies, which they can leverage to drive even more value for their organizations," said Darren Rushworth, President of NICE APAC. "Packed with member-only privileges, expansive insights and industry best practices, this resource has proven to be invaluable in other regions and we're thrilled to offer it to customers in Asia."

