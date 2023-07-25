NICE Launches ElevateAI "1K Every Day,” Delivering Greater AI Access To Customers of All Sizes

Regulatory News:

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced ElevateAI’s "1K Every Day” initiative, extending the reach of its industry-leading on-demand AI services to organizations of all sizes. ElevateAI brings the power of NICE’s purpose-built Enlighten AI to the developer community. With highly accurate AI purpose built for CX, "1K Every Day” is a game-changer for any brand seeking to leverage the power of AI to improve customer satisfaction and agent efficiency. AI is the brain behind extraordinary customer experience (CX), and by eliminating initial upfront costs, organizations of all sizes can benefit from AI and transform their customer experience.

With ElevateAI, contact centers can take their CX to the next level by harnessing the power of AI trained on billions of interactions. Users can easily access NICE’s award-winning Enlighten AI with developer-friendly APIs and instant sign-up capabilities. ElevateAI’s open and flexible architecture allows seamless integration with existing technology stacks, significantly enhancing innovation possibilities.

ElevateAI’s new "1K Every Day” offers a significant upgrade, providing up to 1,000 interactions of transcription services and CX AI per day, free of charge. Brands can power seamless CX with transcriptions. ElevateAI’s plan is unique for its larger number of interactions offered per day.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "At NICE, we believe that data and AI should be at the core of every brand's CX. With the new ‘1K Every Day' initiative, we're making our purpose-built AI for CX even more accessible to businesses of all sizes. We're excited to see how organizations are using the power of ElevateAI to drive innovation and deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, even with their own custom solutions."

To learn more about ElevateAI, click here, where you can access a free trial and comprehensive product documentation to analyze your first interaction in seconds.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

