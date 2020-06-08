NICE Launches Trial Version of its Next-Gen Robotic Automation Design Studio, Expediting Enterprise Adaption to Remote Business Operations

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the availability of a trial version for its next-generation Automation Studio. Openly accessible to RPA professionals via the NICE RPA website and free of charge for a period of 6 months, the new version helps boost development skills in both attended and unattended automations. Automation developers can now get hands-on experience with the NICE RPA tool and familiarize themselves with its user-friendly interface, drag and drop functionality, built-in developer guidance, a smart callout builder and other cutting-edge capabilities.

NICE’s Robotic Automation Community Edition allows IT or citizen developers to grow their careers by expanding their automation development skills. This is particularly advantageous in today’s new work from home reality since RPA capabilities are likely to be essential to enterprises’ expedited adaptation to remote business operations. By freeing employees from doing routine, repetitive work, RPA gives remote staff more capacity to focus on high-value areas such as handling increasingly sophisticated customer requests.

Through the Community Edition, RPA professionals can access a world of content, tutorials and best-practices in building automations, as well as get officially certified on NICE’s leading design environment - Automation Studio. Members of NICE’s fast-growing global Robotic Automation User Community enrolled in the company’s Automation Developer Certification program will automatically be able to access the NICE Robotic Automation Community Edition.

"We are excited to see more and more developers turn to automation as their next career move”, said Barry Cooper, NICE Enterprise Group President. "This is apparent in our growing RPA developer community, as well as the many new automation-related roles we see springing in the market. By bringing this free automation trial version, we are striving to make automation more accessible to today’s work-from-home developers, who play a role in creating solutions for supporting their business and service operations.”

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005200/en/