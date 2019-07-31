NICE Named WFO Market Share Leader for Ten Consecutive Years

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized by DMG Consulting LLC, a leading independent research and consulting firm, as the market share leader for 2018 in the Workforce Optimization (WFO) market, based on total company GAAP revenue. In the new report, it was revealed that NICE holds a 40% share of the market, 5.9 percentage points higher than the nearest competitor. NICE continued to lead for sales of WFO-related, cloud/hosted/Saas solutions with 41.2%, an increase of 12% from 2017.

"Being named the market share leader in the Workforce Optimization sector is a nod to the cutting edge innovation NICE continues to focus on,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "With our large portfolio of solutions, our customers know that NICE can provide them with the most complete solution, allowing them to serve their customers and employees at the highest level. We are proud to continue to lead the WFO market with our customizable and adaptable solutions.”

In Contact Center Recording, NICE held 45.8% market share, 27.5 percentage points ahead of its closest competition. NICE also retained its leadership position for WFO and Recording, excluding Security and Video, at 38.4% market share and for Contact Center WFO, holding 38.6% market share. In Workforce Management, NICE came in first place with 30.8% market share.

"Contact centers large and small are navigating ever-changing business conditions, complying with increasingly challenging regulatory requirements, managing a new generation of employees, and looking for tools and partners to help them traverse a sometimes bumpy and increasingly fast-moving highway,” Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting said. "This is the customer journey WFO vendors are focusing on - assisting their customers with their digital transformations.”

The 2019 Contact Center Workforce Optimization (WFO) Market Share Report is DMG Consulting LLC’s 16th annual report on this sector. This report analyzes revenue and market share for the approximately 39 worldwide WFO suite vendors in 2018. Contact center WFO solutions can be comprised of as many as 13 different modules: recording, quality management/quality assurance, contact center performance management, surveying/voice of the customer, workforce management, speech analytics, text analytics, desktop analytics, gamification, coaching/eLearning, customer journey analytics, robotic process automation, and new to the 2019 edition of this report, knowledge management.

