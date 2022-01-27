NICE Named Winner in ‘ASTORS’ Awards in Best Investigation and 911 Center Solution Categories for Sixth Consecutive Year

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named the winner in the ‘ASTORS’ Awards in the Best Investigation and 911 Center Solution categories for the sixth consecutive year. Sponsored by American Security Today, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards recognize outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies that support law enforcement agencies, first responders and other government entities in their mission to keep cities and communities safe and secure. NICE E-Request received a platinum award in the Best 911 Center Solution category, and NICE Investigate was named the platinum award recipient in the Best Investigation Solution category.

NICE E-Request: Best 911 Center Solution

NICE E-Request was recognized for its ability to help emergency communication centers ensure timely disclosure of 911 audio evidence through automation. Handling 911 evidence requests is a time-consuming, but essential, function of every 911 center. E-Request digitally transforms how emergency communications centers receive and process 911 audio evidence requests and share incident information with district attorneys, police investigators and other key stakeholders. E-Request automates the end-to-end request and delivery workflow to accelerate request fulfillment, improve transparency, ensure timely disclosure of evidence and free up resources. E-Request also delivers new-found efficiencies to police detectives by enabling trusted users to directly access 911 audio as they work on investigations. Additionally, with the E-Request mobile app, officers are able to access and listen to 911 calls when they are dispatched to an incident.

NICE Investigate: Best Investigation Solution

NICE also took home top honors in the Best Investigation Solution category for NICE Investigate, a comprehensive, scalable, CJIS-compliant, cloud-based solution that transforms how law enforcement and justice agencies manage investigations and digital evidence. This year, NICE Investigate was recognized for its success in helping police forces around the world work toward reducing crime, solving cases and achieving cost-savings and efficiency gains through digital transformation. NICE was also lauded for its launch of the Evidencentral Marketplace, an open ecosystem that brings digital evidence technologies and data together to help law enforcement agencies streamline investigative workflows, accelerate case building and address disclosure challenges. NICE Investigate is currently used by more than 50,000 investigators and police officers around the world and has received recognition from noted analyst firms IDC and Frost & Sullivan.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "We’re very honored that our public safety solutions have been recognized by the ‘ASTORS’ awards for the sixth consecutive year. Under increasing budget, resource and time constraints, our public safety customers are facing growing emergency call volumes and case backlogs, and new technologies are generating more data than they have time to contend with, every day. Our digital transformation solutions, including E-Request and NICE Investigate, help them work more efficiently to discover and disclose evidence, build cases and get to the truth faster.”

About NICE Public Safety

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years’ experience, NICE delivers end-to-end digital transformation, improved collaboration, efficiency and cost-savings to all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications centers and police departments to prosecutors and courts. Our Evidencentral platform (which includes NICE Inform, NICE Investigate, NICE Justice and E-Request) features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to improve incident response, accelerate investigations, streamline evidence sharing and disclosure, and keep communities and citizens safer.

