|
17.08.2023 12:02:13
NICE Q2 Results Rise, Top Estimates; Issues Q3 View, Lifts FY23 Forecast
(RTTNews) - NICE (NICE), a provider of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter. The company also issued third quarter outlook and raised earnings forecast for fiscal 2023.
For the second quarter, net income increased 33 percent to $87.4 million from $65.6 million last year. Earnings per share were $1.31, compared to $0.99 in the second quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net income was $141.5 million, compared to $123.2 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.13, compared to prior year's $1.86.
On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue was $581.1 million, up 10 percent from $530.6 million last year. The Street expected revenues of $578.68 million for the quarter.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.10 to $2.20, representing 12 percent growth year over year at the midpoint. Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $590 million to $600 million, representing 7 percent growth year over year at the midpoint.
Analysts project earnings of $2.13 per share on revenues of $595.32 million for the third quarter.
Further, the company increased fiscal 2023 outlook, and now expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.40 to $8.60, representing 12 percent growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022. The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share for the full year in a range of $8.32 to $8.52, representing 11 percent growth at the midpoint.
Total revenues are still expected to be $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion, a growth of 8 percent growth at the midpoint from last year.
Analysts project earnings of $8.44 per share on revenues of $2.37 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|177,00
|-4,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.