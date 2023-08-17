Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023

NICE Q2 Results Rise, Top Estimates; Issues Q3 View, Lifts FY23 Forecast

(RTTNews) - NICE (NICE), a provider of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter. The company also issued third quarter outlook and raised earnings forecast for fiscal 2023.

For the second quarter, net income increased 33 percent to $87.4 million from $65.6 million last year. Earnings per share were $1.31, compared to $0.99 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income was $141.5 million, compared to $123.2 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.13, compared to prior year's $1.86.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $581.1 million, up 10 percent from $530.6 million last year. The Street expected revenues of $578.68 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.10 to $2.20, representing 12 percent growth year over year at the midpoint. Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $590 million to $600 million, representing 7 percent growth year over year at the midpoint.

Analysts project earnings of $2.13 per share on revenues of $595.32 million for the third quarter.

Further, the company increased fiscal 2023 outlook, and now expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.40 to $8.60, representing 12 percent growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022. The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share for the full year in a range of $8.32 to $8.52, representing 11 percent growth at the midpoint.

Total revenues are still expected to be $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion, a growth of 8 percent growth at the midpoint from last year.

Analysts project earnings of $8.44 per share on revenues of $2.37 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

