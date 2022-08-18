NICE Q2 Results Top Estimates; Issues Q3 View; Lifts FY22 Forecast

(RTTNews) - NICE (NICE), a provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income was $65.6 million, compared to $45.2 million last year.

Earnings per share for the quarter increased 45.6 percent to $0.99 from $0.68 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $123.2 million, compared to $104.3 million in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.86, compared to $1.57 last year.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second-quarter total revenues increased 16.1 percent to $530.6 million from $456.8 million last year. Adjusted total revenues increased 15.6 percent to $530.6 million.

Analysts estimated revenues of $523.6 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.82 to $1.92, and adjusted total revenues to be in a range of $543 million to $553 million.

Analysts estimate earnings of $1.84 per share on revenues of $545.43 million for the third quarter.

Further, for fiscal 2022, NICE increased adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $7.33 to $7.53, compared to previous guidance range of $7.25 to $7.45.

The company also lifted adjusted revenue forecast to a range of $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion, compared to previous guidance range of $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion.

Analysts estimate earnings of $7.36 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion for the year.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, NICE shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $231.65.

