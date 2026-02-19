NiCE Q4 Profit Surges, Sees Revenue Growth In Q1, FY26; Plans $600 Mln Buyback; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - NiCE Ltd. (NICE), an AI-powered customer experience (CX) platform provider, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, mainly with growth in cloud revenues. Further, the company issued outlook, expecting year-over-year revenue growth in first quarter. The company also projects lower adjusted earnings and higher revenues in fiscal 2026.

The company also announced a new $600 million share repurchase program, subject to the issuance of its audited annual financial report for the year 2025. Following this authorization, NiCE currently has approximately $1 billion of total remaining share repurchase capacity.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, NiCE shares were gaining around 10.3 percent at $108.66, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 3.4 percent higher.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.45 to $2.55, on adjusted revenues in a range of $755 million to $765 million, representing 8.5 percent year over year growth at the midpoint.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $10.85 to $11.05, and adjusted total revenues in a range of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion, representing 8.0 percent year over year growth at the midpoint.

The company said the full year guidance includes the expectation of 14.5 percent-15.0 percent year over year growth in cloud revenue.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted earnings per share was $12.30 on revenues of $2.95 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net income increased 51 percent to $150.55 million from $99.51 million last year. Earnings per share grew 57 percent to $2.41 from $1.54 in 2024.

Adjusted net income was $202.71 million, compared to $195.8 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.24, compared to $3.02 a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0 percent to $786.50 million from $721.60 million last year.

Cloud revenue was $608.3 million, up 14 percent year-over-year.

