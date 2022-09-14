NICE RPA Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NEVA Discover, its Task Mining offering, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group's Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The report recognized NICE as one of the top providers by task mining clients and across major geographies. Click here to access a complimentary copy of this report.

NEVA Discover, NICE’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered desktop analytics and task mining solution, gives visibility into how employees are executing tasks and processes on their desktops, enabling organizations to uncover inefficiencies and highlight improvement opportunities, either via process automation, employee training, or process optimization. NEVA Discover streamlines execution, improving quality of service and addressing gaps in employee productivity and process execution. The report noted that clients appreciated NICE’s ease of use, quantity and quality of features, and automation opportunity identification capability. The report also recognized NICE’s strong security features, enabling "it to have a significant presence in regulated industries such as BFSI, healthcare and pharma, and government and public sector.”

"NICE has a strong vision and ability to differentiate through continued investments in areas such as AI/ML to enhance its task mining capabilities,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President, Everest Group. "It is also constantly improving its offerings around product training and support, ease of use, data security, and integration with its automation capabilities to improve the familiarity and usability of its product. These are some of the key factors that contributed to NICE’s position as a Leader in Everest Group's Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® assessment.”

Barry Cooper, President, WCX, NICE, said, "We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in this assessment, demonstrating NICE’s excellence in task mining. Today’s work environment has changed and employees work from anywhere. With NEVA Discover, NICE’s task mining solution, the enterprise can get visibility into local and remote employee performance and identify improvement opportunities to help it thrive. We look forward to continuing to lead the market with our strategic vision."

