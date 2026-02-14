AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
14.02.2026 18:13:22
NICE Stock Down 38.5% as One Fund Dumps $32.75 Million. Here's What Investors Should Know
On February 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 271,072 shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $32.75 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) by 271,072 shares in the final quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was $32.75 million, based on the quarter’s average unadjusted closing price. The fund’s position in NICE dropped to 584,209 shares, with the quarter-end valuation falling by $57.79 million due to both trading activity and market price movement.This enterprise software provider delivers cloud-native platforms and AI-powered solutions for customer experience, compliance, and financial crime prevention. With a global footprint and a diversified product suite, NICE leverages advanced analytics and automation to address complex enterprise needs. Its strategic focus on scalable cloud offerings and AI-driven innovation underpins its competitive position in the enterprise software market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
