NICE Wins 2022 Best Practices Award for WFM Product Leadership in the Indian Market

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Product Leadership Award for its strong overall performance in the Indian workforce management software industry. The award, one of Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards, recognizes the company delivering a product or solution of the highest quality, reliability and performance in its sector.

Frost & Sullivan evaluated NICE’s workforce management (WFM) software solutions, which include automation, customer experience and cloud services, for both product attributes and business impact. Their analysts noted that the NICE WFM suite of solutions combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence and cloud technology, promoting greater automation and efficiency. NICE was specifically praised for its innovation, flexibility, design, best-in-class consulting services and customer-focused growth strategy.

According to Frost & Sullivan, NICE "has crafted a solution where businesses continue meeting their service goals while helping the agent population, which drives down [a] contact center’s incredibly high attrition costs. NICE’s purpose-built solution suite sets it apart from its competitors....” Regarding the Indian market, the Product Leadership Award write-up noted a "growing pressure on contact centers in India to bring down operational costs” through effective workforce management solutions and praised NICE for maintaining "its Indian presence while meeting customer-specific needs.” Frost & Sullivan also noted that, "the company is well-positioned in the market, with an industry-leading product that provides tremendous value in high-demand sectors.”

"In 2021, Frost & Sullivan recognized NICE for its positioning, design, reliability, and quality, and remains impressed with the company’s continuing innovation and sustained leadership,” said Kristin Portela, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "NICE is at the forefront of incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its solutions, enabling its customers to automate their scheduling processes, which helps increase contact center agent productivity. Moreover, NICE’s consultants have years of experience running contact centers and providing accurate guidance on how to leverage technology to help drive the customers’ business goals. Having the right technology with the right consulting team at a competitive price successfully retains and attracts new customers.”

The company’s product leadership in WFM is exemplified by the transformation of Firstsource Solutions Ltd., a global business process solutions provider based in India and NICE customer of ten years. Firstsource recently transitioned its workforce management operations to the cloud with NICE’s WFM suite, as part of its "Digital First, Digital Now” strategy. The shift to NICE’s cloud-hosted environment creates a long-term workforce management strategy for Firstsource, reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving services as the company accelerates its digital transformation journey.

"Our WFM suite was designed to provide a high degree of accuracy for the business and agility for the agent. Accuracy to ensure the right number of agents are scheduled to provide exceptional service to customers and agility for maximum agent work/life balance,” said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International. "We are pleased to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in providing WFM solutions that meet the needs of the Indian market, and we see a great opportunity for growth in that region as more and more organizations seek the dynamic and responsive cloud environment for its WFM activities.”

