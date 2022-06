Niche focus could help Ant’s digital bank shine amidst gloom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

HOPE of a revived listing of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group emerged last week, but regulators quickly denied the reports. In a way, this latest episode prolongs the uncertainty surrounding Ant since the axe fell 2 years ago on its planned US$37 billion listing.But when it comes to the tech giant’s aspirations in South-east Asia, the picture turns a lot clearer. The company had launched cross-border payments solution Alipay+ in 2020; in March, it named a new general manager for the region. This was followed by an announcement in April of an investment into Singapore fintech 2C2P, to add to its portfolio of South-east Asian fintech investments.A week ago, Ant took another big step towards building a regional presence, with the unveiling of its long-awaited Singapore digital wholesale bank: Anext Bank.Profitability can be elusive for a digital bank, what more in a climate that is increasingly showing signs of a looming downturn. But there are some pockets of opportunity. For one, Ant is in a prime position to bridge China-Asean cross-border transactions, chiefly among underserved small businesses.