Nicholas Residential Hires Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasha Krawiec has joined Nicholas Residential as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role, Krawiec will oversee operations for all Bellevue holdings, a fully owned subsidiary.

During her tenure in multifamily, Krawiec has a proven record in operational and fiscal management. Her background in competitive markets allowed her to specialize in conventional, renovation, value add, new construction and student and affordable properties. Additionally, her financial oversight competencies include forecasting, budgets, managing capital expenditures, cost savings initiatives, business analytics, technology adaption and financial and compliance reporting.

"The addition of Tasha Krawiec as COO of Nicholas Residential and Bellevue brings an experienced property operations veteran and natural leader to our firm," said Nicholas Residential President and CEO Paul Panza. "We are excited to welcome Tasha to the Nicholas family and look forward to our continued growth in 2021."

Krawiec has nearly 20 years of experience as a multifamily executive, overseeing operations. Previously, she worked for Colonial Properties Trust, Bernard Allison Management Services, Landmark Apartment Trust of America and most recently BH Management Services.

Krawiec has expertise in recruiting, leadership, and mentorship of associates, and in ensuring adherence to brand service standards, business practices and federal, state and local housing regulations.

Krawiec attended Texas Tech University and is a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).

About Nicholas Residential

Nicholas Residential LLC is a fully integrated, privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in Dallas, TX. Nicholas invests alongside institutional and private clients in value-add and opportunistic workforce apartment communities in major metropolitan areas across the Sunbelt, with approximately $400 million of assets under management.

Nicholas Residential, in partnership with its wholly-owned subsidiary Bellevue Realty Management, strives to produce compelling risk-adjusted returns with current dividends while strengthening neighborhoods through a variety of community outreach and social development programs.

For more information please visit us at www.NicholasResidential.com.

