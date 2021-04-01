WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NicoKick released the following statement in support of North Dakota Senate Bill 2189, which would encourage a statewide study of reduced harm nicotine products to help current tobacco users transition to safer, less harmful products.

"States like North Dakota are leading the way in helping smokers switch to less harmful products such as tobacco-free nicotine pouches, gum, and lozenges. Harm reduction studies, like the one included in North Dakota State Senate Bill 2189, are a good first step toward putting in place policies that will incentivize smokers to transition to safer products, and we encourage the legislature and Governor Burgum to pass and sign this bill into law. Policymakers at both the state and federal level should follow suit and pass legislation that recognizes the role that reduced risk nicotine products can play in helping smokers quit cigarettes altogether."

###

About NicoKick:

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicokick-statement-in-support-of-north-dakota-legislation-to-study-nicotine-harm-reduction-products-301261034.html

SOURCE NicoKick