18.01.2022 22:02:00
NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 EARNINGS
GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $16 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.25, compared to $8 million and $0.73 for third quarter 2021, and $18 million and $1.74 for fourth quarter 2020, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 0.96%, 0.59% and 1.58%, for fourth quarter 2021, third quarter 2021 and fourth quarter 2020, respectively.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $61 million and earnings per diluted common share was $5.44, compared to net income of $60 million and earnings per diluted common share of $5.70 for 2020. Annualized return on average assets was 1.15% and 1.41% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income included merger and integration related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, branch optimization costs, contract negotiation expenses and gains on other investments. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.58 for fourth quarter 2021, $0.76 for third quarter 2021, and $0.05 for fourth quarter 2020. For the full year, non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share $1.13 for 2021 and $0.24 for 2020.
"As our fourth quarter numbers show, our financial and operating performance was strong. The successful integration of County showed that our team is adept at turning promises made into promises kept," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "We stretched the team with two acquisitions (County and Mackinac) in a short time, and they responded well. The acquisitions brought us more than increased assets and earnings. They helped us add some good people and communities to the Nicolet family. We have great momentum heading into 2022, and our purpose to serve is resonating with our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. We will continue to purposefully serve our 3 Circles - customers, employees, and shareholders, as we move forward. This focus has served us well for over twenty years."
On December 3, 2021, Nicolet completed its merger with County Bancorp, Inc. ("County"), pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement dated June 22, 2021, at which time County merged with and into Nicolet, to become the premier agriculture lender throughout Wisconsin. County shareholders received, at the election of each holder, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock, subject to proration procedures such that 1,237,000 shares of County common stock were exchanged for cash, and the remaining shares were exchanged for Nicolet common stock. As a result, the total purchase price was $223 million, comprised of common stock consideration of $176 million from the issuance of approximately 2.4 million shares of Nicolet common stock and the remainder in cash consideration. Upon consummation, County added total assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, deposits of $1.0 billion, and preliminary goodwill of $70 million.
On September 3, 2021, Nicolet completed its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac"), pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement dated April 12, 2021, at which time Mackinac merged with and into Nicolet, expanding Nicolet prominently into Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and adding to Nicolet's presence in upper northeastern Wisconsin. Mackinac shareholders received fixed consideration of 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock and $4.64 in cash for each share of Mackinac common stock owned, resulting in the issuance of 2.3 million shares of Nicolet common stock for stock consideration of $180 million and cash consideration of $49 million, or a total purchase price of $229 million. Upon consummation, Mackinac added total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, deposits of $1.4 billion, and preliminary goodwill of $84 million.
Evaluation of financial performance and balance sheet line items was impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's acquisitions of County and Mackinac. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2021 include partial contributions from County and Mackinac, each from the respective acquisition date.
"As for the full year numbers, the $61 million in GAAP earnings represents another record year for Nicolet. However, by adjusting the numbers for both the Mackinac and County deals, with $14 million of Day 2 CECL credit provisions required on better than projected asset quality metrics, $1 million related to our branch optimization strategy, and $6 million in integration and merger related expenses, the non-GAAP earnings of $73 million offers a better understanding of the economic value that we created in 2021," CEO Daniels added.
Executive Chairman of Nicolet Bob Atwell commented, "The excitement I observe as our bankers are out with our customers servicing the needs of our communities and all business lines working to fully integrate these last two acquisitions – that is the Nicolet Spirit and Culture fully engaged."
Balance Sheet Review
At December 31, 2021, period end assets were $7.7 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion (20%) from September 30, 2021, largely due to the acquisition of County, which added $1.4 billion of assets at acquisition. Total loans increased $1.1 billion from September 30, 2021, with County adding loans of $1.0 billion at acquisition. Total deposits of $6.5 billion at December 31, 2021, increased $1.0 billion (19%) from September 30, 2021, largely due to the acquisition of County. Total capital was $892 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $163 million since September 30, 2021, mostly due to the acquisition of County. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Nicolet repurchased 345,166 shares at a total cost of $27.8 million, or an average per share cost of $80.49.
Compared to December 31, 2020, period end assets increased $3.1 billion (69%), largely due to the acquisitions of Mackinac and County. Total loans increased $1.8 billion and total deposits increased $2.6 billion from December 31, 2020, also largely due to the acquisitions of Mackinac and County. Total capital was $892 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $353 million since December 31, 2020, mostly due to the stock issued in the Mackinac and County acquisitions. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Nicolet repurchased 793,064 shares at a total cost of $61.5 million, or an average per share cost of $77.50.
During 2020, we originated 2,725 PPP loans totaling $351 million, bearing a 1% contractual rate, and earned a $12.3 million fee. During 2021, under the latest round of the SBA's program, Nicolet originated 2,205 PPP loans totaling $160 million and earned a $9.3 million fee. Of the total fees, $5.7 million was accreted into interest in 2020 and $15.2 million was accreted in 2021. At December 31, 2021, the net carrying value of all remaining PPP loans was $25 million (1% of total loans), compared to $72 million (2% of total loans) at September 30, 2021, and $186 million (7% of total loans) at December 31, 2020, reflecting continued loan forgiveness.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $56 million at December 31, 2021 consisting of $44 million of nonaccrual loans (largely comprised of County's previously identified nonaccrual ag loans) and $12 million of other real estate owned (primarily closed bank branch properties yet to be sold), and representing 0.73% of total assets, compared to $21 million or 0.33% at September 30, 2021, and $13 million or 0.29% at December 31, 2020. Since the prior quarter, the allowance for credit losses-loans increased $11 million to $50 million, mostly due to the Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of County. Compared to December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses-loans increased $17 million, with $14 million attributable to the Day 2 allowance increase from the Mackinac and County acquisitions. At December 31, 2021, the allowance represented 1.07% of total loans.
Income Statement Review - Year
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $61 million, compared to net income of $60 million for the full year 2020.
Net interest income increased 22% to $158 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, the net of $22 million higher interest income and $6 million lower interest expense. The net interest margin for 2021 was 3.37%, down 1bp from 3.38% for 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 24bps (to 3.66%), due to the change in mix of interest-earnings assets (including a higher proportion of lower yielding cash assets) and continued PPP loan forgiveness, while the cost of funds decreased 32bps (to 0.43%) for full year 2021, attributable mainly to the change in mix of interest-bearing liabilities.
Average interest-earning assets of $4.7 billion for full year 2021 were up $870 million (23%) from full year 2020. The higher average loans and investment securities were largely due to the timing of the Mackinac and County acquisitions, while the higher balances in other interest-earning assets (up $225 million, mostly cash) were due to the increased liquidity of businesses and consumers, resulting in a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets. Other interest-earning assets increased to 17% of total interest-earning assets for full year 2021 (compared to 15% for 2020), while the percentage of loans decreased to represent 67% of total interest-earning assets for 2021 (compared to 72% in the prior year) and investment securities increased to represent 16% of total interest-earning assets for 2021 (compared to 13% in 2020). Average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion increased $480 million from 2020, mostly due to higher average interest-bearing deposits (up $623 million), partly offset by lower wholesale funding (mainly the early repayment of PPPLF in fourth quarter 2020).
Noninterest income was $67 million for full year 2021, up $5 million (8%) over full year 2020. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for 2021 was $63 million, down $1 million compared to 2020. Net mortgage income of $22 million remained strong in 2021, though slower than the record levels experienced in 2020. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined increased $4 million (23%) over last year. Card interchange income grew $2 million (31%) to $9 million in 2021 due to higher volume and activity. Net asset gains for full year 2021 were $4 million (comprised primarily of market gains on equity investments), compared to net asset losses of $2 million for full year 2020 (mostly from $1 million market losses on equity investments and $1 million of net losses on branch other real estate owned write-downs).
Noninterest expense of $129 million for full year 2021 increased $29 million (28%) over full year 2020. Personnel expense increased $13 million (24%) year over year, reflecting higher salaries from the larger employee base and merit increases between the years, as well as increased incentive compensation and fringe benefits. Non-personnel expenses increased $15 million (35%) largely due to higher merger-related expense, increased occupancy, equipment and data processing costs for a larger operating base, as well as higher professional fees, director fees, and costs to carry closed bank branches.
Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net income for fourth quarter 2021 was $16 million, compared to net income of $8 million for third quarter 2021 and net income of $18 million for fourth quarter 2020.
Net interest income was $54 million for fourth quarter 2021, $18 million (52%) higher than third quarter 2021, the net of $19 million higher interest income and $1 million higher interest expense. Average interest-earning assets of $5.9 billion were up $1.2 billion from third quarter 2021, with higher average loans (up $876 million, mostly due to the timing of the Mackinac and County acquisitions) and higher average investment securities (up $658 million, largely due to the re-investment of approximately $0.5 billion excess cash liquidity into U.S. Treasury securities of varying yields and durations), partly offset by lower balances in other interest-earning assets (down $345 million, mostly cash from the re-investment noted above), resulting in a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets. Other interest-earning assets decreased to 12% of total interest-earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 (compared to 22% for third quarter 2021), while the percentage of loans increased to represent 67% of total interest-earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 (compared to 65% in the prior quarter) and investment securities increased to represent 21% of total interest-earning assets for fourth quarter 2021 (compared to 13% in the prior quarter). Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.0 billion increased $913 million from third quarter 2021, mostly due to higher average interest-bearing deposits (up $885 million, mostly due to the timing of the Mackinac and County acquisitions).
The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2021 was 3.57%, up 63bps from 2.94% for third quarter 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 61bps (to 3.85%), due to the change in mix of interest-earnings assets (including a lower proportion of lower yielding cash assets), continued PPP loan forgiveness, and higher yield on all other loans (up 33bps from the prior quarter). The cost of funds decreased 6bps (to 0.40%) for fourth quarter 2021, attributable mainly to the higher amount of low cost deposits.
Noninterest income was $16 million for fourth quarter 2021, up $2 million (15%) compared to third quarter 2021. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income was up slightly (3%) from third quarter 2021, largely due to higher card interchange volumes and service charges on deposit accounts. Net mortgage income of $5 million remains strong, though continues to slow from the record levels experienced in 2020. Net asset gains were $0.5 million (comprised primarily of gains on asset sales), compared to net asset losses of $1 million in third quarter 2021 (comprised primarily of market losses on an equity investment).
Noninterest expense of $39 million increased $6 million (19%) from third quarter 2021. Personnel expense increased $5 million (27%) from third quarter 2021, reflecting the larger employee base. Non-personnel expenses increased $2 million (11%) largely due to higher occupancy and data processing expense of a larger operating base.
About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, Northern Michigan and the upper peninsula of Michigan. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets, where management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nicolet's business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including without limitation Nicolet's momentum heading into 2022 and business focus moving forward, all of which is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Nicolet with the SEC, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: (1) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of Nicolet's 2021 acquisitions of Mackinac and/or County will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (2) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the mergers; (3) the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees of Nicolet, including those who joined Nicolet from Mackinac and County; (4) the effect of the mergers on Nicolet's and/or Mackinac's or County's historic customer and employee relationships and operating results; (5) the magnitude and duration of the COVID pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and Nicolet's business, results of operations and financial condition; (6) changes in consumer demand for financial services; and (7) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations. Please refer to Nicolet's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
The COVID pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic financial markets could adversely affect Nicolet's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, the COVID pandemic may result in changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices that could affect Nicolet in substantial and unpredictable ways.
All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
12/31/2021
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 209,349
$ 217,608
$ 77,634
$ 61,295
$ 88,460
Interest-earning deposits
385,943
1,132,997
714,772
674,559
714,399
Cash and cash equivalents
595,292
1,350,605
792,406
735,854
802,859
Certificates of deposit in other banks
21,920
24,079
23,387
27,296
29,521
Securities available for sale, at fair value
921,661
715,942
562,028
558,229
539,337
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
651,803
49,063
—
—
—
Other investments
44,008
38,602
33,440
28,248
27,619
Loans held for sale
6,447
16,784
11,235
16,883
21,450
Other assets held for sale
199,833
177,627
—
—
—
Loans
4,621,836
3,533,198
2,820,331
2,846,351
2,789,101
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(49,672)
(38,399)
(32,561)
(32,626)
(32,173)
Loans, net
4,572,164
3,494,799
2,787,770
2,813,725
2,756,928
Premises and equipment, net
94,566
83,513
61,618
59,413
59,944
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
134,476
100,690
84,347
83,788
83,262
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
339,492
269,954
173,711
174,501
175,353
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
113,375
86,162
57,405
45,867
55,516
Total assets
$ 7,695,037
$ 6,407,820
$ 4,587,347
$ 4,543,804
$ 4,551,789
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,975,705
$ 1,852,119
$ 1,324,994
$ 1,216,477
$ 1,212,787
Interest-bearing deposits
4,490,211
3,576,655
2,614,028
2,684,117
2,697,612
Total deposits
6,465,916
5,428,774
3,939,022
3,900,594
3,910,399
Short-term borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
Long-term borrowings
216,915
144,233
45,108
43,988
53,869
Other liabilities held for sale
51,586
47,496
—
—
—
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
68,729
58,039
43,822
49,176
48,332
Total liabilities
6,803,146
5,678,542
4,027,952
3,993,758
4,012,600
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
140
120
98
100
100
Additional paid-in capital
575,045
425,367
261,096
271,388
273,390
Retained earnings
313,604
297,299
289,475
271,191
252,952
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,102
6,492
8,726
7,367
12,747
Total Nicolet stockholders' equity
891,891
729,278
559,395
550,046
539,189
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,695,037
$ 6,407,820
$ 4,587,347
$ 4,543,804
$ 4,551,789
Common shares outstanding
13,994,079
11,952,438
9,843,141
9,987,897
10,011,342
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2021
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
03/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Interest income:
Loans, including loan fees
$ 52,292
$ 35,294
$ 35,111
$ 33,862
$ 34,781
$ 156,559
$ 136,372
Taxable investment securities
3,999
2,061
2,060
1,814
2,003
9,934
8,118
Tax-exempt investment securities
575
517
520
545
559
2,157
2,101
Other interest income
769
869
616
655
694
2,909
2,611
Total interest income
57,635
38,741
38,307
36,876
38,037
171,559
149,202
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,649
2,444
2,433
2,922
3,445
10,448
16,641
Short-term borrowings
1
—
—
—
1
1
66
Long-term borrowings
1,426
1,113
303
313
573
3,155
3,157
Total interest expense
4,076
3,557
2,736
3,235
4,019
13,604
19,864
Net interest income
53,559
35,184
35,571
33,641
34,018
157,955
129,338
Provision for credit losses
8,400
6,000
—
500
1,300
14,900
10,300
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
45,159
29,184
35,571
33,141
32,718
143,055
119,038
Noninterest income:
Trust services fee income
2,050
2,043
1,906
1,775
1,746
7,774
6,463
Brokerage fee income
3,205
3,154
2,991
2,793
2,673
12,143
9,753
Mortgage income, net
4,518
4,808
5,599
7,230
7,842
22,155
29,807
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,482
1,314
1,136
1,091
1,133
5,023
4,208
Card interchange income
2,671
2,299
2,266
1,927
1,922
9,163
6,998
BOLI income
722
572
559
527
936
2,380
2,710
Asset gains (losses), net
465
(1,187)
4,192
711
(620)
4,181
(1,805)
Other noninterest income
951
993
1,529
1,072
1,247
4,545
4,492
Total noninterest income
16,064
13,996
20,178
17,126
16,879
67,364
62,626
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
21,491
16,927
17,084
15,116
15,244
70,618
57,121
Occupancy, equipment and office
7,119
5,749
4,053
4,137
4,102
21,058
16,718
Business development and marketing
1,550
1,654
1,210
989
713
5,403
5,396
Data processing
3,582
2,939
2,811
2,658
2,921
11,990
10,495
Intangibles amortization
1,094
758
790
852
860
3,494
3,567
FDIC assessments
480
480
480
595
360
2,035
707
Merger-related expense
2,202
2,793
656
—
167
5,651
1,020
Other noninterest expense
1,890
1,761
3,663
1,734
1,000
9,048
5,695
Total noninterest expense
39,408
33,061
30,747
26,081
25,367
129,297
100,719
Income before income tax expense
21,815
10,119
25,002
24,186
24,230
81,122
80,945
Income tax expense
5,510
2,295
6,718
5,947
6,145
20,470
20,476
Net income
16,305
7,824
18,284
18,239
18,085
60,652
60,469
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
—
98
—
347
Net income attributable to Nicolet
$ 16,305
$ 7,824
$ 18,284
$ 18,239
$ 17,987
$ 60,652
$ 60,122
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.29
$ 0.75
$ 1.85
$ 1.82
$ 1.79
$ 5.65
$ 5.82
Diluted
$ 1.25
$ 0.73
$ 1.77
$ 1.75
$ 1.74
$ 5.44
$ 5.70
Common shares outstanding:
Basic weighted average
12,626
10,392
9,902
9,998
10,074
10,736
10,337
Diluted weighted average
13,049
10,776
10,326
10,403
10,350
11,145
10,541
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Years Ended
(In thousands, except share & per share data)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Selected Average Balances:
Loans
$ 3,952,330
$ 3,076,422
$ 2,869,105
$ 2,825,664
$ 2,868,827
$ 3,183,681
$ 2,787,587
Investment securities
1,269,562
611,870
537,632
528,342
520,867
738,540
490,209
Interest-earning assets
5,923,581
4,734,768
4,109,394
4,089,603
4,091,460
4,719,417
3,849,812
Cash and cash equivalents
839,607
1,100,153
716,873
750,075
714,031
852,603
584,159
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
294,051
201,748
174,026
174,825
175,678
211,463
168,802
Total assets
6,772,363
5,246,193
4,527,839
4,514,927
4,515,226
5,271,463
4,255,207
Deposits
5,754,778
4,448,468
3,897,797
3,875,205
3,793,430
4,499,087
3,439,748
Interest-bearing liabilities
4,006,307
3,093,031
2,684,871
2,764,232
2,744,578
3,140,393
2,660,508
Stockholders' equity (common)
784,666
608,946
550,974
544,541
537,920
622,903
527,428
Selected Ratios: (1)
Book value per common share
$ 63.73
$ 61.01
$ 56.83
$ 55.07
$ 53.86
$ 63.73
$ 53.86
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$ 39.47
$ 38.43
$ 39.18
$ 37.60
$ 36.34
$ 39.47
$ 36.34
Return on average assets
0.96 %
0.59 %
1.62 %
1.64 %
1.58 %
1.15 %
1.41 %
Return on average common equity
8.24
5.10
13.31
13.58
13.30
9.74
11.40
Return on average tangible common equity (2)
13.19
7.62
19.46
20.01
19.75
14.74
16.76
Average equity to average assets
11.59
11.61
12.17
12.06
11.91
11.82
12.39
Stockholders' equity to assets
11.59
11.38
12.19
12.11
11.85
11.59
11.85
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.51
7.48
8.74
8.60
8.31
7.51
8.31
Net interest margin
3.57
2.94
3.45
3.31
3.29
3.37
3.38
Efficiency ratio
56.73
65.32
59.37
51.84
48.99
58.20
51.72
Effective tax rate
25.26
22.68
26.87
24.59
25.36
25.23
25.30
Selected Asset Quality Information:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 44,154
$ 16,715
$ 6,932
$ 8,965
$ 9,455
$ 44,154
$ 9,455
Other real estate owned - closed branches
10,307
2,895
2,895
3,495
3,608
10,307
3,608
Other real estate owned
1,648
1,574
—
302
—
1,648
—
Nonperforming assets
$ 56,109
$ 21,184
$ 9,827
$ 12,762
$ 13,063
$ 56,109
$ 13,063
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (10)
$ 58
$ 65
$ 47
$ 515
$ 160
$ 1,384
Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans
1.07 %
1.09 %
1.15 %
1.15 %
1.15 %
1.07 %
1.15 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.01
0.05
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.96
0.47
0.25
0.31
0.34
0.96
0.34
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.73
0.33
0.21
0.28
0.29
0.73
0.29
Stock Repurchase Information:
Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)
$ 27,784
$ 17,125
$ 12,453
$ 4,102
$ 12,909
$ 61,464
$ 40,544
Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)
345,166
233,594
157,418
56,886
205,001
793,064
646,748
(1)
Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.
(2)
See Reconcilation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.
(3)
Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
PPP loans
$ 46,694
$ 5,549
46.50 %
$ 109,318
$ 2,310
8.27 %
$ 282,736
$ 3,799
5.26 %
Total loans ex PPP
3,905,636
46,770
4.70 %
2,967,104
33,001
4.37 %
2,586,091
31,005
4.71 %
Total loans (1) (2)
3,952,330
52,319
5.20 %
3,076,422
35,311
4.51 %
2,868,827
34,804
4.76 %
Investment securities (2)
1,269,562
4,860
1.53 %
611,870
2,805
1.83 %
520,867
2,799
2.15 %
Other interest-earning assets
701,689
769
0.43 %
1,046,476
869
0.33 %
701,766
694
0.39 %
Total interest-earning assets
5,923,581
$ 57,948
3.85 %
4,734,768
$ 38,985
3.24 %
4,091,460
$ 38,297
3.68 %
Other assets, net
848,782
511,425
423,766
Total assets
$ 6,772,363
$ 5,246,193
$ 4,515,226
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 3,456,699
$ 1,743
0.20 %
$ 2,665,252
$ 1,550
0.23 %
$ 2,285,858
$ 2,269
0.39 %
Brokered deposits
377,390
906
0.95 %
284,164
894
1.25 %
320,237
1,176
1.46 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,834,089
2,649
0.27 %
2,949,416
2,444
0.33 %
2,606,095
3,445
0.53 %
PPPLF
—
—
0.00 %
—
—
0.00 %
72,582
64
0.35 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
172,218
1,427
3.30 %
143,615
1,113
3.08 %
65,901
510
3.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,006,307
$ 4,076
0.40 %
3,093,031
$ 3,557
0.46 %
2,744,578
$ 4,019
0.58 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,920,689
1,499,052
1,187,335
Other liabilities
60,701
45,164
45,393
Stockholders' equity
784,666
608,946
537,920
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,772,363
$ 5,246,193
$ 4,515,226
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 53,872
3.45 %
$ 35,428
2.78 %
$ 34,278
3.10 %
Net interest margin
3.57 %
2.94 %
3.29 %
At or for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
PPP loans
$ 141,510
$ 16,672
11.78 %
$ 220,544
$ 8,062
3.66 %
Total loans ex PPP
3,042,171
139,972
4.60 %
2,567,043
128,419
5.00 %
Total loans (1) (2)
3,183,681
156,644
4.92 %
2,787,587
136,481
4.90 %
Investment securities (2)
738,540
13,047
1.77 %
490,209
11,079
2.26 %
Other interest-earning assets
797,196
2,909
0.36 %
572,016
2,611
0.46 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,719,417
$ 172,600
3.66 %
3,849,812
$ 150,171
3.90 %
Other assets, net
552,046
405,395
Total assets
$ 5,271,463
$ 4,255,207
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 2,729,146
$ 6,657
0.24 %
$ 2,124,634
$ 12,163
0.57 %
Brokered deposits
308,091
3,791
1.23 %
289,489
4,478
1.55 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,037,237
10,448
0.34 %
2,414,123
16,641
0.69 %
PPPLF
—
—
0.00 %
161,634
571
0.35 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
103,156
3,156
3.06 %
84,751
2,652
3.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,140,393
$ 13,604
0.43 %
2,660,508
$ 19,864
0.75 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,461,850
1,025,625
Other liabilities
46,317
41,646
Stockholders' equity
622,903
527,428
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,271,463
$ 4,255,207
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 158,996
3.23 %
$ 130,307
3.15 %
Net interest margin
3.37 %
3.38 %
(1)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)
Net income attributable to Nicolet (GAAP)
$ 16,305
$ 7,824
$ 18,284
$ 18,239
$ 17,987
$ 60,652
$ 60,122
Adjustments:
Provision expense related to merger
8,400
6,000
—
—
—
14,400
—
Assets (gains) losses, net
(465)
1,187
(4,192)
(711)
620
(4,181)
1,805
Merger-related expense
2,202
2,793
656
—
167
5,651
1,020
Branch closure expense
—
944
—
—
—
944
500
Adjustments subtotal
10,137
10,924
(3,536)
(711)
787
16,814
3,325
Tax on Adjustments (25%)
2,534
2,731
(884)
(178)
197
4,204
831
Adjustments, net of tax
7,603
8,193
(2,652)
(533)
590
12,611
2,494
Adjusted net income attributable to Nicolet (Non-GAAP)
$ 23,908
$ 16,017
$ 15,632
$ 17,706
$ 18,577
$ 73,263
$ 62,616
Common shares outstanding:
Weighted average diluted common shares
13,049
10,776
10,326
10,403
10,350
11,145
10,541
Diluted earnings per common share:
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
$ 1.25
$ 0.73
$ 1.77
$ 1.75
$ 1.74
$ 5.44
$ 5.70
Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.83
$ 1.49
$ 1.51
$ 1.70
$ 1.79
$ 6.57
$ 5.94
Tangible assets: (2)
Total assets
$ 7,695,037
$ 6,407,820
$ 4,587,347
$ 4,543,804
$ 4,551,789
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
339,492
269,954
173,711
174,501
175,353
Tangible assets
$ 7,355,545
$ 6,137,866
$ 4,413,636
$ 4,369,303
$ 4,376,436
Tangible common equity: (2)
Stockholders' equity
$ 891,891
$ 729,278
$ 559,395
$ 550,046
$ 539,189
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
339,492
269,954
173,711
174,501
175,353
Tangible common equity
$ 552,399
$ 459,324
$ 385,684
$ 375,545
$ 363,836
Tangible average common equity: (2)
Average stockholders' equity (common)
$ 784,666
$ 608,946
$ 550,974
$ 544,541
$ 537,920
$ 622,903
$ 527,428
Average goodwill and other intangibles, net
294,051
201,748
174,026
174,825
175,678
211,463
168,802
Average tangible common equity
$ 490,615
$ 407,198
$ 376,948
$ 369,716
$ 362,242
$ 411,440
$ 358,626
(1)
The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.
(2)
The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicolet-bankshares-inc-announces-2021-earnings-301463214.html
SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
