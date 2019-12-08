Nicotine Anonymous World Services supports 12 step recovery from nicotine addiction

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 12-Step fellowship, Nicotine Anonymous (NicA), has grown in 37 years to have over 700 weekly ongoing face-to-face mutual support groups in 32 countries. At meetings members share their experience with a process of recovery from nicotine addiction.

Nicotine Anonymous members also provide several daily phone and internet meetings. This expands the means by which members can connect, especially those in isolated areas or who have limited transportation. In addition, thousands of members use social media to offer support to one another.

Nicotine Anonymous (NicA), is a program of recovery based on universal spiritual principles in order to gain freedom from nicotine in any form. Members can use the program to develop a more fulfilling life beyond the addiction and the potential health hazards of smoking, vaping, or chewing nicotine products.

Health organizations report these nicotine products combined kill millions of people each year--worldwide. Members of the fellowship confirm the research that nicotine is just as addictive as other substance abuse drugs and can be as hard or harder to stop using.

Nicotine Anonymous is about restoring lives. Membership only requires someone have a desire to stop using nicotine. There are no dues or fees and a person can join at any time. Meetings offer ongoing continuous support, not limited to a few sessions. Members can attend for as long as it takes, or as long as they find value. Many members stay long after they gain abstinence from nicotine in order to help struggling newcomers.

Much of Nicotine Anonymous World Services' extensive recovery literature has been translated by members into 16 languages other than English. Translations of its pamphlets are available to read/purchase on its website: http://www.nicotine-anonymous.org. Books are now available to purchase in Spanish, Russian, and Italian.

Nicotine Anonymous World Services is continuously expanding its resources and extending a warm welcome to reach all those seeking to gain freedom from using nicotine. For further information, contact: info@nicotine-anonymous.org or call 877- TRY-NICA (879-6422).

SOURCE Nicotine Anonymous