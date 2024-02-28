|
28.02.2024 08:23:23
Nicox Agrees To Amend Debt Agreements
(RTTNews) - International ophthalmology company Nicox SA (NICXF.PK), on Wednesday, announced that it has signed an agreement in principle to amend its debt agreements with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc. and its affiliates.
The debt restructuring is intended to facilitate future financing and in parallel pursue strategic options which would allow the completion of the NCX 470 Phase 3 clinical trial, Denali.
The company further stated that the debt restructuring and related signature of the amended debt agreements will come into effect upon: Nicox initiating the Board-approved streamlining of its operating costs to focus on the completion of the Denali trial; and calling an Extraordinary General Meeting or EGM to enable future financing.
The company's debt restructuring, combined with a reduction in operating costs, has enabled the extension of the interest-only period on the entire outstanding debt until September 30th, 2024. This move has effectively extended the company's cash runway up to November 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street geht es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.