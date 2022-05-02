Press Release

Nicox at ARVO 2022: Presentation of clinical Phase 2 results on NCX 4251 and new non-clinical evidence of improved hemodynamic and retinal cell physiology on NCX 470





May 2, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced poster presentations highlighting the effect of NCX 4251 in patients with dry eye disease as well as new non-clinical evidence of neuroprotective activity on NCX 470 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting, one of the key scientific events in vision research, being held in person on May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, CO, United States and virtually on May 11-12.







Details of the poster presentations (all U.S. local times):

· P

Title: Eyelid application of NCX 4251 for treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

Session title: Dry Eye, Clinical

Date: May 2, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Presentation number: 1542 – A0267

Presenter: Gary Foulks MD, Emeritus Professor, University of Louisville Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, Louisville, KY, United States.







NCX 4251 is a novel and patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals currently in Phase 2 development in the U.S. for patients with dry eye disease.







Title: NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog, restores ocular hemodynamic and photoreceptor function after endothelin-1-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury in rabbits

Session title: Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration

Date: May 2, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Presentation number: 1606 – A0429

Presenter: Francesco Impagnatiello, PhD, Nicox Research Institute, Milan Italy







Title: NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog, elicits sustained IOP-lowering and modifies aqueous humor dynamic in non-human primates

Session Title: Pharmacology/cellular Mechanisms

Date: May 3, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM MDT

Presentation number: 2839 – A0362

Presenter: Elena Bastia, PhD, Nicox Research Institute, Milan, Italy







Nicox’s lead product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO) donating prostaglandin analog being studied in two multi-regional Phase 3 clinical trials, Mont Blanc and Denali, for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Analyst coverage





Bryan, Garnier & Co Dylan van Haaften Paris, France

Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

Kepler Cheuvreux Arsene Guekam Paris, France

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts





Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com



Investors & Media

United States & Europe

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Sandya von der Weid

T +41 78 680 05 38

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022 which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).