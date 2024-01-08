Press Release Nicox : Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux as of December 31, 2023

January 8, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Nicox and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

311,067 shares

€ 8,541.77

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 92

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 68

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 27,902 shares for € 11,261.43

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,402 shares for € 9,043.82

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account:



304,567 shares



€ 10,640.56 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 128 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 74,584 shares for € 62,919.32 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 58,982 shares for € 51,368.57



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



0 shares



€ 500,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

On January 3, 2024, Nicox announced the termination of the liquidity contract dated August 3rd, 2020 entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, effective as of January 1st, 2024.

Nicox Corporate Status Update

The Company is currently funded until the end of June 2024, exclusively on the basis of the development of NCX 470. The Company is pursuing licensing discussions which could extend the cash runway. In parallel, the Company is exploring multiple strategic options and is also discussing with its creditors to restructure its debt.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 92 27,902 11,261.43 68 21,402 9,043.82 03/07/2023 1 300 141.00 - - - 07/07/2023 4 1,200 540.00 - - - 10/07/2023 10 3,000 1,350.00 8 2,400 1,224.00 07/08/2023 2 300 126.00 - - - 22/08/2023 1 1,000 430.00 - - - 23/08/2023 6 1,000 440.00 1 300 132.00 24/08/2023 3 1,000 440.00 - - - 25/08/2023 2 500 220.00 - - - 28/08/2023 1 235 101.05 - - - 29/08/2023 1 765 328.95 - - - 01/09/2023 - - - 1 1,000 440.00 14/09/2023 1 1,000 420.00 - - - 20/09/2023 1 1 0.42 1 1 0.42 26/09/2023 2 301 123.41 1 1 0.42 04/10/2023 2 300 120.00 - - - 05/10/2023 5 2,000 740.00 - - - 09/10/2023 - - - 2 300 114.00 10/10/2023 1 300 108.00 - - - 12/10/2023 - - - 1 1 0.40 17/10/2023 1 100 36.00 1 500 185.00 25/10/2023 2 1,000 330.00 - - - 26/10/2023 5 1,455 436.50 2 500 170.00 27/10/2023 1 300 93.00 2 300 99.00 30/10/2023 1 445 133.50 - - - 31/10/2023 - - - 5 1,700 595.00 01/11/2023 - - - 12 3,799 1,595.58 02/11/2023 - - - 1 300 144.00 03/11/2023 - - - 1 300 141.00 06/11/2023 1 300 138.00 - - - 07/11/2023 1 300 132.00 - - - 08/11/2023 - - - 1 300 141.00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR 09/11/2023 2 300 132.00 - - - 13/11/2023 6 2,200 946.00 - - - 14/11/2023 2 300 126.00 2 300 129.00 15/11/2023 3 900 369.00 - - - 16/11/2023 - - - 3 900 378.00 17/11/2023 1 300 120.00 - - - 23/11/2023 1 500 205.00 - - - 24/11/2023 1 300 120.00 - - - 27/11/2023 6 1,560 608.40 - - - 28/11/2023 3 500 195.00 4 1,000 400.00 29/11/2023 1 500 195.00 - - - 01/12/2023 1 440 167.20 - - - 04/12/2023 - - - 1 500 200.00 05/12/2023 3 500 190.00 - - - 06/12/2023 1 500 185.00 1 500 190.00 08/12/2023 - - - 2 500 195.00 12/12/2023 1 500 190.00 - - - 18/12/2023 - - - 4 500 195.00 19/12/2023 4 1,000 390.00 - - - 21/12/2023 1 500 195.00 - - - 22/12/2023 - - - 7 3,500 1,505.00 28/12/2023 - - - 1 500 210.00 29/12/2023 - - - 3 1,500 660.00





About Nicox Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.



For more information www.nicox.com. Analyst coverage



Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.



The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.



Contacts Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com Forward-Looking Statements The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 2.7 of the "Rapport Annuel 2022” and in section 4 of the "Rapport semestriel financier et d’activité 2023” which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com). Nicox SA

Drakkar 2 - Bât D

2405 route des Dolines

06560 Valbonne, France

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

Attachment