Press Release

Nicox’s Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on February 28, 2023





February 13, 2023

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary Shareholder meeting for the proposed Transfer of the listing of Nicox’s securities the Euronext Growth Paris market convened on first call on Tuesday February 14, 2023 cannot be held as the quorum required by law will not be reached.



The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an Ordinary Shareholder Meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.



The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, are sent to shareholders upon written request. These documents are also available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com).



Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at ag2023nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence or the electronic votes for the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of February 14, 2023 remain valid for the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of February 28, 2023.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from 2 out-licensed products; VYZULTA® in glaucoma, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Analyst coverage





Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France

Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

Kepler Cheuvreux Arsene Guekam Paris, France

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.





Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com



Investors & Media

United States & Europe

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Sandya von der Weid

T +41 78 680 05 38

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022, in its first amendment filed with the AMF on May 19, 2022, in the 2nd chapter of its second amendment filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 and in the 2nd chapter of the Securities note filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com)