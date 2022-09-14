NICU Nonprofit Accepting Nominations for NICU Hero Award

NICU parents are invited to nominate NICU professionals to be celebrated at the 2022 National Hand to Hold NICU Community Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand to Hold , a national nonprofit that provides early intervention mental health support for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and bereaved parents will begin accepting nominations for its NICU Hero Award. The award will honor a NICU nurse, neonatologist, social worker or other NICU professional currently supporting parents in a NICU. The nominees should exemplify compassion and kindness while providing excellent medical care.

The winning NICU Hero will be recognized by a national and global virtual audience of NICU parents and professionals at the 2022 Hand to Hold National NICU Community Conference taking place November 2-4, 2022. The winner will also enjoy a generous gift card for self-care, wellness and relaxation at their favorite local spa, beauty salon or wellness studio.

Nominations are open from September 14 through September 21 and voting will run from September 23 through September 30. Voting is open to the public and those who submit a nomination are encouraged to share it with friends, families and colleagues.

"As a champion for NICU parents since 2011, Hand to Hold knows that compassionate and equitable care builds trust, calms anxiety and can improve outcomes for families," said Kelli Kelley, Hand to Hold Founder and CEO. "We're honored to recognize these exemplary NICU Heroes from across the country and celebrate them on a national stage."

Across the country, one in seven babies born in the U.S. spends time in the NICU1. Hand to Hold invites all NICU parents or caregivers to nominate a special NICU Hero and celebrate how they made a difference in their NICU journey.

Hand to Hold® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to providing personalized emotional support, education and community to parents who have had children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or the loss of a baby. Hand to Hold is removing barriers for support by growing a hybrid model of in-person and virtual support in service to their mission. Support is provided in English or Spanish to parents at no cost to families and all support is designed with the emotional, physical and social needs of the NICU parent. For more information, visit Hand to Hold.org .

