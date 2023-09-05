05.09.2023 15:00:00

NICU WISHES: 4MOMS PARTNERS WITH PROJECT SWEET PEAS TO HELP UNDERSERVED NICUs

10 U.S. Hospitals to Benefit From New Program in Honor of NICU Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off NICU Awareness Month, 4moms, the makers of innovative baby gear, has joined forces with Project Sweet Peas, a national non-profit that supports NICUs and NICU families, to unveil "NICU Wishes." This new program aims to give communities the opportunity to support NICU nurses, families, patients, and hospitals by helping them get the items that they need most in the NICU. Project Sweet Peas and 4moms have identified 10 underserved hospitals across the country. Starting today, anyone can visit https://www.4moms.com/pages/nicu-wishes to donate items most needed in the NICU via personalized Amazon Wish Lists. Needed items range from baby bottles, diapers, swaddles, MamaRoo Baby Swings, and Keurig coffee machines for the hardworking NICU staffs.

The hospitals participating in NICU Wishes include:

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown – Nashville, TN
  • Boston Medical Center – Boston, MA
  • DCH Northport Medical Center – Northport, AL
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital – Panama City, FL
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital – Lafayette, IN
  • Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital – Baltimore, MD
  • Nemours Children's Hospital – Wilmington, DE
  • Pomona Valley Medical Center – Pomona, CA
  • Southeast Health Medical Center – Dothan, AL
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, PA

To kick off the program, 4moms has donated 5 MamaRoo Baby Swings to each NICU and Project Sweet Peas has donated gift bags, which includes a NICU Journal, NICU Milestone cards, and CuddlePea Bonding Doll. The MamaRoo has been an instrumental tool for NICU nurses and staff for more than a decade. Its unique motions calm and comfort babies in nearly 650 hospitals across the U.S. when nurses and families need an extra set of arms. Throughout September, 4moms and Project Sweet Peas will encourage their communities to visit the Wish Lists and support these hospitals.

For more information and to support the NICU Wishes program, click here: https://www.4moms.com/pages/nicu-wishes.

