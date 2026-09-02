NIDEC Aktie
WKN: 878403 / ISIN: JP3734800000
|
02.09.2026 09:22:45
Nidec To Disclose Investigation Committee's Report; To Review Quality Assurance System
(RTTNews) - Nidec (6594.T) said it has received an investigation report from the Investigation Committee. In May, the company established an investigation committee comprised of outside experts and has been conducting an investigation into, among other matters, misconduct by the company and its group companies, such as changes made to materials, processes, designs, etc. without customer check. After taking confidentiality measures required to protect the trade secrets of the Nidec Group and business partners, the company plans to disclose the report on September 4, 2026.
Nidec stated that it takes seriously the findings and suggestions set forth in the investigation report, and will make a company-wide effort to review quality assurance system, enhance all Nidec employees' compliance awareness, and prepare and implement effective recurrence-prevention measures.
As of market close, Nidec shares are trading at 2,480 yen on Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 3.54%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NIDEC Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NIDEC Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NIDEC Corp.
|13,58
|-0,47%
|Nidec CorpShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 0.25 Sh
|3,87
|-1,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es abwärts.