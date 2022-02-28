Nielsen Holdings Guides FY22 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.81 to $1.91 per share on total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 3.5 to 4.5 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue growth of 3.7 percent to $3.63 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Saturday, Nielsen's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of the Company's ordinary shares.

On February 10, Nielsen's Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock, payable on March 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022.