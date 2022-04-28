|
28.04.2022 13:24:12
Nielsen Holdings Reiterates FY22 Outlook; Q1 Adj. EPS Tops View
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.81 to $1.91 per share on total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 3.5 to 4.5 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 4 to 5 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share on revenue growth of 3.4 percent to $3.62 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
On April 14, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock, payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders plunged to $105 million or $0.29 per share from $573 million or $1.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Nielsen shareholders was $101 million or $0.28 per share, compared to $106 million or $0.29 per share last year.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.45 per share, compared to $0.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues for the quarter increased 1.6 percent to $877 million from $863 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased 2.5 percent on a constant currency basis and 3.4 percent on a organic constant currency.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $879.27 million for the quarter.
