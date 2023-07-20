|
20.07.2023 15:21:54
Nielsen Renews Data License Deal With Comcast
(RTTNews) - Data analytics company Nielsen announced on Thursday that Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), a media and technology company, has renewed a multi-year data license agreement with it.
Under the agreement terms, Nielsen will expand its use of Comcast's return path data or RPD in its national and local television and cross-media measurement services via its de-duplicated, audience measurement solution, Nielsen One.
It will also broaden the use of RPD for all TV measurements across the 94 media markets the two companies share.
Including Comcast's RPD expands Nielsen's current big data footprint to nearly 45 million households.
The agreement also enables increased measurement fidelity in the largest local markets while allowing programmers and agencies to gain insight into advanced audiences across platforms.
Programmers and agencies can take advantage of addressable ads reconciled with Nielsen's C3 commercial ratings measurement offering to optimize inventory and ad spending.
The expansion of Nielsen's measurement using Comcast RPD will be introduced in 2024.
In pre-market activity, shares of Comcast are trading at $42.68 down 0.07% or $0.03 on Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A Special)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A Special)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comcast Corp. (Class A)
|38,66
|2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.