Nielsen Tapped by lululemon to be their Global Marketing Mix Measurement Provider

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen has been selected by lululemon athletica inc., as its preferred Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) provider in the United States and Canada. In this role, Nielsen will provide lululemon with a holistic understanding of which marketing tactics are driving desired outcomes in the brand's key markets, allowing the brand to fully quantify the effectiveness of current marketing efforts and unlock future opportunities to maximize ROI. Nielsen's Marketing Mix Modeling solution enables customers to assess the impact of their marketing investments, understand what's working, and optimize budgets accordingly.

With more opportunities to engage with new and existing customers via online channels and social media, retail marketers need the right intelligence to make the best marketing decisions that reach consumers wherever they are. Nielsen's MMM solution provides that intelligence by measuring the impact of online (search, display, online video, social), offline (linear TV, in-store promotions) and external factors that can affect product demand (competitor actions, macro market trends). Additionally, MMM helps brands find the optimal channel mix to balance short-term sales goals and long-term brand growth.

When brands are armed with the most comprehensive understanding of which marketing decisions are driving outcomes such as sales, customer acquisition or site traffic, they can identify what's driving the highest returns and determine where and how they should spend for the most impact.

"We are pleased to work with Nielsen, in tandem with our teams, as we quantify the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives," said Justin Richmond, Chief Digital Analytics Officer at lululemon. "Nielsen's experience in brand marketing outcomes and measurement will aid us in ensuring we are adding value to new and existing guests with resonate messaging."

"Advertisers need to have confidence in their data and measurement so they can improve the effectiveness and ROI of their marketing spend," said Dave Suwanski, Vice President of MMM Product at Nielsen. "We're thrilled that lululemon has chosen Nielsen as their measurement provider to confidently assess the investment of their full-funnel marketing efforts across their key markets."

Nielsen is the largest independent global MMM provider and a leader in marketing outcomes measurement, allowing companies of every size and across every category to understand the impact of their advertising, from brand awareness and perceptions to influencing business outcomes. Through an end-to-end view of how people connect with and experience brands, Nielsen's Outcomes Solutions provide detailed, strategic insights of all marketing touch points so brands can prove the value of every marketing dollar spent to make informed future investments.

