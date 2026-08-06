DeVry Education Group Aktie
WKN: 896425 / ISIN: US2518931033
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06.08.2026 22:55:42
Nielsen To Acquire DoubleVerify For $2.15 Bln In All-Cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings has agreed to acquire DoubleVerify (DV) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of about $2.15 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, DoubleVerify shareholders will receive $13.60 per share in cash, representing a 30% premium to the company's 60-trading-day volume-weighted average price as of August 5, 2026.
Nielsen said the acquisition will combine its audience measurement and media intelligence capabilities with DoubleVerify's media quality verification platform, creating an independent, end-to-end solution spanning audience measurement, media verification and campaign optimization across digital and traditional media.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to DoubleVerify shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions.
The deal will be financed through committed debt financing, incremental equity financing and Nielsen's cash on hand.
Following completion, DoubleVerify will become a privately held company within Nielsen and will continue operating under its existing name and brand.
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