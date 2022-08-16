Nielsen To Measure Amazon Prime Video's Exclusive NFL Thursday Night Football Telecasts

(RTTNews) - Nielsen (NLSN), an audience measurement, data and analytics company, announced Tuesday that it has signed a three-year agreement with Amazon (AMZN) to measure Prime Video's exclusive NFL Thursday Night Football or TNF telecasts.

Starting with the 2022 NFL season, measurement will include full coverage of the TNF broadcast - pregame, in-game and postgame programming - on Prime Video and Twitch. It will also include the over-the-air stations in teams' local markets each week, and out-of-home viewing.

The company said this will be the first time a streaming service will have one of its live programs measured as part of Nielsen's National TV measurement service.

TNF will be measured and processed like all other NFL games, using Nielsen's panel.

Nielsen will begin measuring TNF on Amazon starting with its preseason game August 25 featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

Amazon's exclusive 15-game TNF regular season slate kicks off September 15. This season on TNF, 29 of the NFL's 32 clubs will appear, culminating December 29 when the Tennessee Titans host the Dallas Cowboys.