26.04.2023 12:00:00
Nielsen's Annual Marketing Report Finds Marketers are All In on Streaming Despite Questions on its Effectiveness as Advertising Platform
Marketers struggle with effective cross-media measurement, budgetary challenges and confidence in ROI measurement amid the rise of new digital channels according to new Nielsen global survey
NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, released its 2023 Annual Marketing Report, which uncovered that 84% of marketers are including streaming platforms in their media planning to meet their audiences, yet only 49% of survey respondents view OTT and CTV as effective advertising channels.
The fifth annual report, which surveyed nearly 2,000 global marketers in December 2022, found that advertisers and agencies lack complete and comparable data, hampering their ability to fully understand audiences' growing affinity for on-demand content that better meets their personal preferences delivered by digital platforms. Only 53% of marketers are confident in full-funnel measurement, and 69% agree that digital media and audience fragmentation amid the rise of streaming poses significant challenges to reach their target audiences, highlighting an increasing need for accurate, comparable and representative cross-media measurement across devices and platforms.
The 2023 Annual Marketing Report surveyed marketers on the implications of the recessionary economic environment, planned media spending, audience data, media mix inclusive of streaming, cross-media measurement challenges and measurement technology. Key findings include:
"In a complex media world, with channel proliferation and changing consumer behavior, comparability can ensure data and measurement integrity and consistency leading to clarity and true outcomes success," said Jamie Moldafsky, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Nielsen. "For marketers, that means focusing on the customer, testing new channels, learning where to pivot and leaning into new capabilities. And with the audience in mind, it's critical to leverage the highest quality inputs and data to inform your way forward. With an eye on the future, true cross-media measurement requires transformative thinking that puts the audience ahead of a growing assortment of tools and solutions that measure at the channel level."
This is the fifth Annual Marketing Report produced by Nielsen. The report is based on survey responses from marketers who manage marketing budgets $1 million or more; who work across a variety of industries (auto, financial services, FMCG, technology, health care, pharmaceuticals, travel, tourism, and retail); and whose focus pertains to media, technology, and measurement strategies. Download the report here.
