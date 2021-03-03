Nieu Cabinet Doors and Angela Rose Home Form Creative Partnership

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nieu Cabinet Doors has today announced a collaboration with Angela Rose Home for a striking new range of cabinet door designs and colors in a campaign to help people "Stop Pinning and Start Doing!" when it comes to home renovations.

Angela has developed two brand new styles of cabinet doors exclusively for Nieu Cabinet Doors: The Angela Rose Slim Shaker and Angela Rose Slim Shaker Detail . In addition, all door styles on the Nieu Cabinet Doors website will see a touch of Angela Rose flair - with three specially chosen new colors to choose from: Bonny Black, Only Olive, and Dream Dusk.

Teri Simone, Marketing Manager and Design Advisor of Nieu Cabinet Doors commented, "Our partnership with Angela Rose Home is an alignment of values, goals, and a passion for DIY. This collection blends modern, timeless and designer elements to create a perfect balance in your home. Curated just for you, to provide you with a luxury look you can DIY in any room of your home."

Of the collection, Angela Rose said: "You've got this! You can get that same designer look in your current home, at an affordable price. I designed this Angela Rose Slim Shaker and Angela Rose Slim Shaker Detail door to take the classic shaker style door and update it to mimic the current top designer looks. By slimming down the width of the outside frame rail and slimming down the depth, I gave a fresh and custom designer look to the timeless shaker door. Basically...it's your favorite shaker, but elevated and AWESOME!"

Nieu Cabinet Doors and Angela Rose will also be providing an insightful series of guides, including design inspirations, how-to's, and tips and tricks for getting your renovation plans off the ground. From where to start, to style guides, to the step-by-step fitting of replacement cabinet doors, Angela will bring her signature spark and motivational attitude to drive hopeful home DIYers into action.

The collection and guides will be available to view from March 3, 2021, on nieucabinetdoors.com/angela-rose/.

About Nieu Cabinet Doors

Nieu Cabinet Doors was launched by experts with over 25 years of experience manufacturing custom cabinet doors for the professional market. We rely on quality of products, expert customer service, and industry experience to make us the go-to provider for custom cabinet doors for refacing projects, IKEA kitchens, and other home improvement needs.

