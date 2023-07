Nigel Farage launching new website to help people denied accounts by banks

The ex-Ukip leader has been hailed as a consumer champion after vowing to create a guide on how to flood banks with data requests Nigel Farage has vowed to help thousands of people flood big banks with demands for details about why they were denied an account, as allies said his treatment by Coutts and NatWest had turned him into Britain’s newest “consumer champion”.The former Ukip leader is to spearhead a website assisting anyone who wants to find out why they have been denied a bank account. Farage used a subject access request to discover that, despite initial denials by Coutts, his political views had played a part in the closure of his account. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel