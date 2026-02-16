BASE Aktie
WKN DE: A2PT19 / ISIN: JP3835260005
|
16.02.2026 17:43:32
Niger stockpiled 1,000t of yellowcake at military base: FT
Niger’s government moved an estimated 1,000 tonnes of uranium concentrate, also known as yellowcake, to a military air base near the capital, where it remains unsold and exposed to security risks, the Financial Times reported.According to FT, the uranium was transported to Air Base 101 adjacent to Niamey’s main airport late last year after the junta-led government seized control of a mine operated by French state-owned nuclear company Orano.The stockpile is the subject of a high-stakes struggle between Niger’s military rulers and Orano, which has said it will take “any and all actions” necessary to stop third parties from acquiring the uranium.No buyers yetAccording to FT, Nigerien officials already held discussions with interested buyers from Russia, China, the US and the UAE, but have yet to find a deal. Russian news agency TASS also confirmed talks took place with respect to an estimated 2,000 tonnes of uranium concentrate produced from the Somaïr mine.The open-pit operation is currently under Niger control after a forced takeover by the military government in late 2024. Prior to that, Orano held a 63.4% interest in the mining venture, with the remaining 36.6% owned by the Nigerien state company Sopamin.To challenge the mine seizure, Orano filed an arbitration with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which subsequently ordered that the mined uranium must not be sold or transferred to third parties without Orano’s consent.However, tensions between the parties may have somewhat eased after Bloomberg reported on Saturday that Niger’s government is ready to send back about 95,000 tonnes of uranium concentrates to Orano.Orano says uranium convoy from seized Niger mine poses safety risksSecurity analysts and diplomats warn that the location of Niger’s unsold stockpile poses significant dangers. In January, a group of Islamic State-linked militants came dangerously close to the uranium stockpile after it staged an attack on the capital, underscoring the threat posed by insurgent groups in and around Niger’s capital.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Nachrichten zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
|334,00
|6,37%
