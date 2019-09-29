Nightingale College Hosts Meet-and-Greet Event and Opens Enrollment into the BSN Program

MANHATTAN, Kan., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nightingale College held a Meet-and-Greet Event in Manhattan on Tuesday, September 24th to introduce its baccalaureate nursing degree program and celebrate its local health care partners.

The College's Manhattan hub, Stoneybrook Health and Rehab hosted the event. The event included a community introduction to Nightingale College and its nursing degree program, a recognition and awards ceremony, and networking session with ample time for questions and answers. Awards were given to ten local health care facilities that have partnered with the College to deliver the nursing degree program.

"Our partners make it possible for the College to bring the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to the Manhattan community. Nightingale College is committed to helping these employers and the community at-large have access to a steady supply of registered nurses," said Julie Janke, Nightingale College's Regional Manager. "We are very fortunate to have such an amazing group of partners come together under the same vision and take the first step to invest in the future of the local community's nursing workforce and alleviate the nursing shortage."

Manhattan is one of two cities in Kansas, selected by the College for the delivery of its blended-distance pre-licensure BSN Program. The BSN Program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), approved for distance education delivery, and serves as a solution to the local nursing shortage.

The College's innovative education model blends online instruction with on-ground experiential learning. The model has the ability to flex in enrollment size to meet the needs of the community and is not restrained by a traditional brick-and-mortar campus.

BSN Program learners complete all didactic coursework online while attending faculty-led experiential learning at health care facilities throughout the community. In as few as 32 months, through the concept-based curriculum and comprehensive experiential learning activities, learners are prepared for entry-level practice and become eligible to apply for registered nurse (RN) licensure. The Program has no waitlist and admits new learners 3 times per year. Learners also have access to NCLEX Success Coaches who specialize in preparing learners and graduates for the state licensure exam.

Partnering health care employers lead out in meeting the local nursing workforce demand by assisting the College in offering an academic program that produces "homegrown," BSN-prepared graduates who are ready to address the prevailing health concerns of the community.

"It was wonderful to get our partners in the same room to celebrate this momentous occasion and recognize them for their partnership. We are proud to become a part of the Manhattan community," said Janke. "There is a lot of optimism, gratitude, and excitement for Nightingale College to be offering nursing education opportunities in Kansas."

Those interested in learning more about Nightingale College's BSN Program can visit https://nightingale.edu. Additionally, the College offers the 12-months online RN-to-BSN Program to licensed registered nurses in Kansas. The College is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2020 semester, starting in January.

ABOUT NIGHTINGALE COLLEGE

Nightingale College, headquartered in Salt Lake City, creates access to nursing programs with its fully accredited blended-distance education associate and bachelor's degree nursing programs. Supporting the growing need for nurses and providing strategies to combat the nursing shortage, the College's academic programs work to not only develop but also maintain a steady supply of homegrown nurses, with the help of local health care systems. Nightingale College emphasizes preparing future nurses who are confident, competent, and compassionate. Since its establishment in 2010 in Ogden, Utah, the College has graduated more than 600 learners and is currently operating in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and Colorado. To learn more about Nightingale College, its mission, and programs, visit nightingale.edu.

