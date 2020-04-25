NIH and FDA Announcements Confirm Agilum's April 7th Real-World Evidence (RWE) of COVID-19 Drug Treatment Observations

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) released a statement this week warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in combination with azithromycin. This conclusion mirrors Agilum Healthcare Intelligence's real-world evidence published two weeks earlier on April 7th. Agilum was also pleased that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning today citing concerns with the use of HCQ outside of a hospital setting. Agilum's real-world data on HCQ uses only information collected from patients treated inside a hospital, as recommended by the FDA in their FAQs for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"We're not at all surprised the NIH confirmed the observations Agilum published two weeks ago. Our real-world data comes from more than 450 U.S. hospitals representing 26,000+ hospitalized COVID-19 patients. With Agilum's real-world data, providers can rely on objective, fact-based data when life-saving decisions are being made to treat an unknown, life-threatening virus infecting so many people," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, C.P., CEO of Agilum. "The good news, as shown by the NIH's validation of our data findings, is that Agilum's real-time, real-world data shows how patients are responding to different drug treatments and potentially help with life-saving decisions during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Agilum will continue to add new real-time treatment observations as they unfold in the real world to assist practitioners in their treatment decisions."

Agilum's real-word evidence is playing a key role as hospitals struggle to find objective studies and statistically significant analyses to inform treatment regimens and save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

"The FDA announcement affirms the appropriate use of HCQ/CQ in hospital inpatient settings . These are precisely the patients that populate Agilum's real-world evidence database, which has found higher rates of survival for hospitalized patients treated with HCQ/CQ without the addition of azithromycin," said William Kirsh, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Information Officer at Agilum. "We're glad to see federal agencies beginning to offer their perspective on what they are seeing, because even without clinical trials to guide us, we have to treat patients based on evidence from as many valid data points as are available."

Agilum's mission is to help hospitals, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurance companies and the entire life science industry expedite healthcare innovation by providing real-world data. And, with the rapidly evolving incidence of COVID-19, Agilum will continue to offer publicly available data observations here that will be refreshed daily to show specific drug treatment regimen trends.

